Former Super Bowl MVP Looking to Improve This Season For Rams
The Los Angeles Rams are a day away from their Week 10 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, where the team will be looking to continue their win streak and close in on first place in their division. One star looking to continue his dominance when on the field is Cooper Kupp.
Kupp has had some injury issues this season, only playing in four games so far with the team. Although the injuries have kept him off the field for the Rams, when he is on and healthy, he is still a force to be reckon with.
Last week against the Seattle Seahawks, Kupp was the main receiver after Puka Nacua was ejected after unsportsmanlike conduct. Kupp, though, did not miss a beat, recording 11 receptions for 104 yards, averaging 9.5 yards per run.
In the four games Kupp has played this year, he has 34 receptions (averaging 8.9 receptions per game) for 302 yards. Kupp will be looking to record another 100-plus-yard game against the Dolphins, a stat that he has done in two out of the four games he's played. The way that Kupp has been playing since coming off of the injury list, it does not seem very far off from doable.
In recent seasons, Kupp has also missed a few games due to injury. He has proven, though, that when he is healthy and on the field, he can be a rally starter. Back when the Rams won the Super Bowl in 2022, Kupp only was able to play in nine games, but when he played, the numbers did not lie.
That is the story as of late with Kupp, when he is on the field, the Rams have a much better chance at getting victories. One story to watch for Monday is when former teammates Cooper Kupp and Jalen Ramsey run into each other on opposing sides.
During a Nov. 8 press conference, Kupp expressed how the team cannot take the entire Miami defense lightly, not just Ramsey.
"We got to play our game and prepare to play against a Miami defense that's very good. It's not just about Jalen, but it's also those guys that they've got," Kupp said. "A lot of guys on defense that have played good football and are playing good football right now. So it's about playing within our own game and knowing that we do what we're supposed to do."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE