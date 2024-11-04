Rams' WR Had Strange View of Game-Winner After Ejection
The Los Angeles Rams (4-4) earned a clutch overtime victory against NFC West rival, Seattle Seahawks (4-5) on Sunday afternoon and did it for a majority of the game without their young star receiver Puka Nacua who was disqualified towards the end of the first half.
Nacua was flagged and ejected from the contest after getting physical with a Seahawks defensive back after the play and seemingly threw a punch towards the face mask of the defender. He would have to watch the rest of the contest from the locker room.
"It'll be a great learning opportunity for Puka," Head coach Sean McVay said postgame. "He's emotional, that's one of the things we love about him, but he'll be able to learn from that."
The Rams would pull off a comeback win on the road in Seattle, topped off with a game-winning touchdown catch from veteran receiver Demarcus Robinson to win the ballgame 26-20 in overtime.
Postgame, Nacua was asked about his experience watching the game unfold from a television screen instead of on the sideline. In classic Puka fashion, he was upbeat and did not let the disqualification stray him from the feeling of victory. He had a smile on his face talking about his experience.
"They got the Seattle broadcast going up here with the Fox NFL game so I'm like hearing the Kam Kinchens pick, the announcer screaming 'No!' and I'm screaming 'Yes!', so it was it was interesting in that aspect," Nacua said about watching the game from the locker room. "Yeah, [I was] just pacing and then seeing guys make plays. TJ [WR Tyler Johnson] coming in with that one across the middle and snatching it from Woolen [CB Riq Woolen] over there, so that one had me hooting and hollering. Then seeing Kyren [RB Kyren Williams] being able to pick up in this overtime and us being able to move that line of scrimmage. Especially with D-Rob [WR Demarcus Robinson], there was a a police officer in here and we are chatting for a little bit, but I I may have overreacted and caught him a little off guard. But man, an overtime one-handed catch like that, it brought me out of my seat."
This was the first time Nacua has been ejected at any level of football. The emotions of an NFL game can spill over for any player at any moment. On Sunday, it was Nacua that became undisciplined and much like McVay had mentioned in his press conference, the young star will learn from this.
