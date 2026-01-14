Three Key Players to Watch in Rams Divisional Playoff vs. Bears

The Los Angeles Rams' season continues for one more week when they travel to Illinois to face the Chicago Bears in the final game of the divisional round on Sunday night. This is arguably the Bears' biggest game in nearly two decades, as they are just two wins away from reaching their first Super Bowl for the first time since 2007.

However, they will have to deal with a more experienced Los Angeles team that possesses plenty of youth and a wealth of experience on their side as one of the favorites to win Super Bowl LX. After missing some key players against the Panthers, the Rams could be getting them back this weekend. With that in mind, let's look at three key players for Sunday night in Chicago.

Kevin Dotson, right guard

One of the best players on the Rams offense, Dotson has been one of the biggest keys to their success for much of the last two years. Having missed action with an ankle injury for the last few weeks, Dotson is expected to make his return in the biggest game of the season (so far).

Dotson is one of the top right guards in the sport, complemented by physicality and brute strength at the point of attack that pairs well with quality technique in all phases. Getting him back in the lineup is an utmost priority.

Byron Young, edge rusher

The Bears bestow one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the NFL with Caleb Williams. He forced defense to play 11v11, and his athleticism and ability to throw from any portion of the field by any angle make him such a terrifying threat to opposing defenses, forcing pass rushers to be at their best with rush lane discipline.

This is where Young comes in, using his speed and pure explosiveness off the edge to overwhelm the Bears' opposing tackles. Quick pressures against Williams are essential to any defensive success, and Young is capable of doing just that.

Matthew Stafford, quarterback

The league MVP favorite will need another "MVP" performance to outclass the Bears, who remain one of the hottest teams in the NFL and are resilient enough to come back from late deficits. Stafford will be battling Williams is a duel between the past and the future of the league.

Stafford has been in these spots before and is capable of winning these tough games on the road, and he knows a thing or two from his days with the Detroit Lions, facing the Bears twice a year. This could be an exciting game because of Stafford alone. Buckle up.

