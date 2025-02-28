Rams HC Sean McVay Gives the Latest on Stafford Situation
The Los Angeles Rams' offseason will primarily focus on the future of veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford. After four seasons with the Rams, most of which were successful seasons, Stafford and the Rams are at a stalemate in contract negotiations.
Stafford's contract puts the Rams in a difficult position, so it would be best for both sides to work things out. However, there is no guarantee that they will be able to do so, sparking much speculation around potential trade partners for Stafford and the Rams.
Although his play undeniably dropped a little over the second half of the season, Stafford is widely still considered to be one of the better quarterbacks in the league. The Rams should expect more than a few teams to emerge, should Stafford become available for a trade.
While the Rams and Stafford would seemingly prefer to stay together, Stafford's future with the team remains uncertain. Still, Rams head coach Sean McVay gave an update on where things stand between Stafford and the Rams a few months into the offseason.
“When we had these conversations prior to the Super Bowl, I think the important thing is let’s be clear, open and honest, don’t want to have to anything in secret, want to make sure that we’re all abreast of the situation," McVay said on "Fitz and Whit".
"Even though, the first goal in mind is to have you come back here as the quarterback, but that’s where we’re really trying to measure all those things, he and I have had dialogue throughout this process, and know where we want it to be able to end up, but these decisions aren’t made in a vacuum and that’s kinda the challenging part about it.”
It seems unthinkable that the Rams could move on from Stafford after what most would consider a successful season, especially for a team that started 1-4. Still, the Rams have removed feelings and are rightfully looking at things from a business standpoint.
While they are wise to approach things that way, the Rams should be careful not to make similar mistakes to the ones they made with quarterback Jared Goff at the end of his tenure with the team. Stafford and the Rams should do all they can to work things out.
