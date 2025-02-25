Rams Could Field a Vastly Different Roster Next Season
The Los Angeles Rams face a much more challenging offseason than many realize. Although quarterback Matthew Stafford's future with the team will rightfully be the primary topic of conversation surrounding the Rams until that situation is figured out, Los Angeles undoubtedly has many more concerns on their roster than just their veteran quarterback.
The future of veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp and numerous other players that could potentially leave the team this summer could significantly impact Los Angeles's chances at a successful season next year.
Frank Schwab of Yahoo Sports recently analyzed some of the biggest storylines of the Rams offseason, noting that they have multiple free agents who were critical to their success this past season and could leave in free agency this summer. If that were to happen, the Rams would have lots of work to do this offseason to fill the voids. Rams general manager Les Snead has done a solid job continually assembling a competitive roster. Still, the uncertainty surrounding many Rams players will make this offseason one of Snead's most critical.
"Jackson is by far the biggest priority after two strong seasons at left tackle. The Rams can't afford to lose him. Robinson played well last season and could return, especially with Kupp apparently not returning. [Bobby] Brown, [Michael] Hoecht, and [Ahkello] Witherspoon were important pieces on a defense that improved tremendously, and if the Rams have the cap space left over, it would be prudent to bring them back," Schwab said.
While the Rams must figure out what to do with the impending free agents on their roster, they also have weak spots that must be addressed this offseason, whether via the NFL Draft or in free agency. Regardless, the Rams face an offseason of many questions that could result in them fielding a very different team next season. Starting with the team's decision on Stafford, the Rams have more than a few decisions this offseason.
"The Rams patched things together at cornerback, but bolstering that position would make the defense even better. Receiver could be a big priority, especially with Kupp likely gone and Demarcus Robinson's status up in the air. Inside linebacker was also a weakness and can be addressed without spending too much," Schwab said.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.