Former Rams Punter Johnny Hekker Pens Heartfelt Goodbye to Rams Nation

Hekker took to Instagram to express his gratitude for the support of Rams fans everywhere.

It's safe to say that Rams fans have had their fair share of emotional moments since free agency started, from Andrew Whitworth announcing his retirement to the trade of Robert Woods following the signing of Allen Robinson. However, perhaps the most emotional moment for Rams moment came with the release of veteran punter Johnny Hekker. 

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams punter Johnny Hekker (6) and kicker Matt Gay (8) against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Hekker, originally drafted in 2012, spent the first nine seasons of his NFL career with the Rams and was one of three players on the Super Bowl roster that started his career in St. Louis, along with Aaron Donald and Rob Havenstein. For Hekker, the Rams have been home for his entire career.

Over the course of his nine seasons with the Rams, Hekker was named a member of the First-team All-Pro team five times to go with four Second-team All-Pro selections as well as being named a member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team. 

While it will be hard for Rams fans to see Hekker go, he was nothing but thankful upon his release for the support he has received over his nine years with the team.

Hekker took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt goodbye to Rams nation, as he expressed his love for the fans in both St. Louis and Los Angeles that have always cheered him on and made him feel welcome in both cities. 

Hekker's career is far from over though as he signed a three-year, $7.6 million deal with the Carolina Panthers. While Hekker will be punting on a new team in a brand new city, the cities of St. Louis and Los Angeles will always be home. 

