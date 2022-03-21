Rams 'Do Right by Robert Woods' in Titans Trade

The NFL can be a cutthroat business, with players getting traded or cut without notice if it is believed that it will help the team win.

When the Rams announced their signing of wide receiver Allen Robinson the writing was on the wall for Rams receiver Robert Woods. While Woods was traded as a result of the Robinson signing, they did their best to send him to the best possible situation.

Woods, who spent five seasons with the Rams, was lost for the season after suffering a torn ACL. Prior to the injury, Woods had caught 45 passes for 556 yards and four touchdowns. Now, Woods has been traded to the Tennessee Titans for a 2023 sixth-round pick.

Trading Woods was not an easy decision for the Rams to make, as according to Albert Breer they wanted to send Woods to the best possible situation for him to be in. The Titans will definitely be a great fit for Woods, as he fills a much-needed hole on the offensive side of the ball.

Woods will join a Titans team that is hoping to be Super Bowl contenders in 2022, giving Tennessee a sorely needed WR2 opposite of AJ Brown.

He was not the only key addition made to the passing game for the Titans ahead of 2022 as Tennessee also signed former Browns tight end Austin Hooper. The Titans also feature arguably the best running back in the NFL in Derrick Henry and look to get over the hump and win the AFC.

