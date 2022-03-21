Skip to main content

Rams 'Do Right by Robert Woods' in Titans Trade

Rams wanted to trade Woods to best possible situation.

The NFL can be a cutthroat business, with players getting traded or cut without notice if it is believed that it will help the team win. 

When the Rams announced their signing of wide receiver Allen Robinson the writing was on the wall for Rams receiver Robert Woods. While Woods was traded as a result of the Robinson signing, they did their best to send him to the best possible situation. 

Woods, who spent five seasons with the Rams, was lost for the season after suffering a torn ACL. Prior to the injury, Woods had caught 45 passes for 556 yards and four touchdowns. Now, Woods has been traded to the Tennessee Titans for a 2023 sixth-round pick. 

USATSI_16976956

Robert Woods scores a touchdown against the New York Giants.

USATSI_16956131

Robert Woods

USATSI_16885300

Robert Woods

Trading Woods was not an easy decision for the Rams to make, as according to Albert Breer they wanted to send Woods to the best possible situation for him to be in. The Titans will definitely be a great fit for Woods, as he fills a much-needed hole on the offensive side of the ball. 

Woods will join a Titans team that is hoping to be Super Bowl contenders in 2022, giving Tennessee a sorely needed WR2 opposite of AJ Brown. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17553517
Play

Rams Re-Sign Return Specialist Brandon Powell to 1-Year Deal

Follow along with RamDigest.com as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL

By Ram Digest Staff11 hours ago
11 hours ago
USATSI_17023187
Play

Rams Robert Woods Traded to Titans

The Rams have an embarrassment of riches in the wide receiver room, and now, one of them is on the move

By Matt GalatzanMar 19, 2022
Mar 19, 2022
Jan 30, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) celebrates in the fourth quarter during the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rams Begin 'Push' to Re-Sign Aaron Donald After Stafford Extension

Donald had been mulling retirement after helping the Rams win Super Bowl LVI. Now the Rams will push to get a deal done with the All-Pro.

By Matt GalatzanMar 19, 2022
Mar 19, 2022

He was not the only key addition made to the passing game for the Titans ahead of 2022 as Tennessee also signed former Browns tight end Austin Hooper. The Titans also feature arguably the best running back in the NFL in Derrick Henry and look to get over the hump and win the AFC.

USATSI_17547834

AJ Brown

USATSI_17163966

Austin Hooper 

USATSI_17549893

Derrick Henry

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

USATSI_17553517
News

Rams Re-Sign Return Specialist Brandon Powell to 1-Year Deal

By Ram Digest Staff11 hours ago
USATSI_17023187
News

Rams Robert Woods Traded to Titans

By Matt GalatzanMar 19, 2022
Jan 30, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) celebrates in the fourth quarter during the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rams Begin 'Push' to Re-Sign Aaron Donald After Stafford Extension

By Matt GalatzanMar 19, 2022
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford celebrates with the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rams And Matthew Stafford Agree to Massive Extension

By Cole ThompsonMar 19, 2022
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) warms up before play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
News

Odell Beckham Jr. Signing? His Family's Always Favored Cowboys

By Mike FisherMar 19, 2022
USATSI_17523150
News

Panthers Sign Former Rams Pro Bowl Punter Johnny Hekker

By Matt GalatzanMar 18, 2022
jalen ramsey von miller
News

Von Miller Rams Parting Shot: 'Something Extremely Special in Buffalo'

By Connor ZimmerleeMar 18, 2022
Jan 17, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) carries the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFC Wild Card playoff football game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

‘Motivated’ Odell Beckham Jr. Takes to Twitter After Rams Sign Allen Robinson

By Zach DimmittMar 18, 2022