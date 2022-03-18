Skip to main content

Panthers Sign Former Rams Pro Bowl Punter Johnny Hekker

The Rams long time punter has found a new home.

Former Los Angeles Rams punter Johnny Hekker said goodbye to the only NFL team he's known earlier this week, but now he's found a new home with the Carolina Panthers.

Johnny Hekker

Johnny Hekker

Johnny Hekker

The terms of the deal have not been released yet.

Hekker, 32, is a four-time Pro Bowl selection and a four-time first-team All-Pro with the Rams.

He was also named second-team All-Pro on two separate occasions and was selected to the 2010's NFL All-Decade Team.

Hekker first joined the Rams in 2012 and is one of just three players, including Aaron Donald and Rob Havenstein, that remain from the team's roster in St. Louis

For his career, Hekker averages 46.7 yards per punt, and previously led the league in that category, averaging 47.9 yards per punt in 2015.

He is also arguably the league's most dangerous player with fake punts, completing 14 of 23 passes for 186 yards and a score in his career.

Johnny Hekker

Johnny Hekker

Johnny Hekker

Last season, Hekker totaled 51 punts for 2,252 yards, including 23 of 51 punts downed inside the 20 yards line. Hekker also punted six times for 261 yards in the Rams Super Bowl LVI win.

In 2022, Hekker will bring his Super Bowl experience with him to Carolina, which had punting inconsistencies all season long. It's a problem the Panthers can now punt away.

