Skip to main content

Bobby Wagner Already Forming 'Special' Bond with Rams Defensive Stars

Wagner's arrival brings a new level of stardom to Hollywood

The Los Angeles Rams proved Thursday they won't leave any stone unturned in free agency, as the team brought former Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner back home to LA with a reported five-year, $50 million deal.

He spoke with the media Monday for the first time as a Ram and noted LA's talent, chemistry, and success as major selling points. And according to Wagner, having Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey and defensive lineman Aaron Donald hit him up after the Seahawks released him ignited a "special" connection early on in the signing process.

USATSI_17445046

Bobby Wagner

USATSI_16909950

Jalen Ramsey 

USATSI_17680697

Aaron Donald

“As soon as I got done when the Seahawks released me, I had Aaron Donald hit me up and Jalen Ramsey hit me up,” Wagner said. “So they were in communications pretty quick." 

Wagner wouldn't go into specifics about what was said during these conversations, but with a handful of teams ringing his phone, receiving attention from a defense with two potential Hall of Famers made the decision much easier. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17445046
Play

Rams Sean McVay Reveals Appeal of Bobby Wagner Signing

Rams head coach Sean McVay reveals what new linebacker Bobby Wagner brings to his new team

By Connor Zimmerlee1 hour ago
1 hour ago
USATSI_17692098
Play

WATCH: 'Ageless' Rams Star Aaron Donald Puts in Offseason Work

Donald is already getting ready for another run at a Super Bowl

By Zach Dimmitt1 hour ago
1 hour ago
USATSI_17072476
Play

'They're Willing To Do Whatever To Win': Rams LB Bobby Wagner Explains Why He Chose L.A.

Bobby Wagner explains why he chose the Rams over other teams this offseason

By Cole Thompson1 hour ago
1 hour ago

“You watch and admire from afar,” he said. “They’re willing to do whatever they can to win. But I think, too, is you have guys like that, players like that that are All-Pros in their own right, reach out to you and want to team up is special. And being a place where they want you to play there and want you to be there, it’s special.”

The trio have been considered to be at the top of the list for their respective positions over the last few seasons. Now, opposing offenses will have to worry about stopping All-Pro talent at all three levels of LA's defense.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

USATSI_17445046
News

Rams Sean McVay Reveals Appeal of Bobby Wagner Signing

By Connor Zimmerlee1 hour ago
USATSI_17692098
News

WATCH: 'Ageless' Rams Star Aaron Donald Puts in Offseason Work

By Zach Dimmitt1 hour ago
USATSI_17072476
News

'They're Willing To Do Whatever To Win': Rams LB Bobby Wagner Explains Why He Chose L.A.

By Cole Thompson1 hour ago
mcv wag
News

Bitter Bobby: Rams New LB Wagner Calls Seahawks Contract Excuse 'Weak'

By Mike Fisher3 hours ago
01B50020-2ADE-4BE3-A4E4-66FE618AF222
News

NFL Draft: One Mistake Rams Can't Make

By Bri Amaranthus4 hours ago
USATSI_17445055
News

First Look: New LB Bobby Wagner In Rams Uniform

By Connor Zimmerlee18 hours ago
Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald holds the Vince Lombardi trophy during Super Bowl LVI championship parade. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Aaron Donald Confirms Rams Plans; 'Hungry' For Another Super Bowl

By Matt Galatzan20 hours ago
USATSI_17699408
News

Super Bowl Champions: How Supportive is Rams Fanbase?

By Timm Hamm21 hours ago