Skip to main content

Odell Beckham Jr Has Strong Opinion of Matt Ryan Trade to Colts

Beckham Jr. praised the Colts for acquiring Ryan in exchange for a third-round pick on social media

With the Indianapolis Colts trading for Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan Monday, there's a lot of speculation as to how he will fit in Indy.

While we won't know for nearly six months how it will play out, football fans are always excited to give their opinions on how the newest acquisition will pay off for their team.

Jan 17, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) carries the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFC Wild Card playoff football game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Colts-Matt-Ryan-Falcons-Jonathan-Taylor-Michael-Pittman-Jr.

New Colts QB Matt Ryan

usatsi_13398069

New Colts QB Matt Ryan

When a particular fan happens to be Super Bowl champion and 3-time Pro Bowler Odell Beckham Jr., people want to listen a little bit more.

Beckham Jr. praised the Colts for acquiring Ryan in exchange for a third-round pick on social media.

We can't fully tell if OBJ was using this as an opportunity to try and find a new home for himself or if he was just trying to dish out a compliment, but you always want to impress your peers.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_16956189
Play

Former Rams Punter Johnny Hekker Pens Heartfelt Goodbye to Rams Nation

Hekker took to Instagram to express his gratitude for the support of Rams fans everywhere.

By Connor Zimmerlee2 hours ago
2 hours ago
41E71878-2EEE-41A6-B3F5-1EB223DC65BC
Play

First Look At New WR Allen Robinson In Rams Uniform

Robinson has worn three different numbers dating back to his days at Penn State

By Zach Dimmitt3 hours ago
3 hours ago
a rob
Play

Rams Sign WR Allen Robinson; New Contract Details Revealed

Our three years and $46.5 million total is correct. How does Robinson get there?

By Mike Fisher6 hours ago
6 hours ago

If he was using it as an opportunity to recruit on social media, he might have some competition. Pro Bowl linebacker Darius Leonard tweeted yesterday that Julio Jones should come "finish what he started" in Indianapolis with his quarterback of 10 years joining the Colts. Jones was recently cut by the Tennessee Titans and is free to sign with any team.

RyanToColts_Getty_Ringer.0

New Colts QB Matt Ryan

odell rams city

Free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) warms up before play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham Jr. is coming off of an ACL tear in the Rams' Super Bowl victory last month but is expected to return at some point during the 2022 season. The challenge for Beckham Jr. will be finding that new home, and it could be back with Matthew Stafford and the Rams, or maybe now it could be with Ryan and the Colts in Indianapolis.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

USATSI_16956189
News

Former Rams Punter Johnny Hekker Pens Heartfelt Goodbye to Rams Nation

By Connor Zimmerlee2 hours ago
41E71878-2EEE-41A6-B3F5-1EB223DC65BC
News

First Look At New WR Allen Robinson In Rams Uniform

By Zach Dimmitt3 hours ago
a rob
News

Rams Sign WR Allen Robinson; New Contract Details Revealed

By Mike Fisher6 hours ago
Rams - Cards1
News

Rams Survey: Best Team, Worst Uniform?

By Richie Whitt8 hours ago
21010A0A-9338-4341-B93A-E1E4AC155BE2
News

'Aaron Donald Who?' Coach Urban Meyer Couldn't ID Rams Superstar?

By Zach Dimmitt21 hours ago
ar
News

WATCH: Allen Robinson Arrives in LA, Reveals Reasoning For Rams Signing

By Matt GalatzanMar 21, 2022
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) celebrates after a pressure in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Andrew Whitworth Believes Aaron Donald Will 'Dominate on the Field Again' in 2022

By Connor ZimmerleeMar 21, 2022
Van-Jefferson-02132022-Getty-FTR
News

Rams WR Jefferson: Breakout Candidate or Trade Bait?

By Timm HammMar 21, 2022