Rams Robert Woods Traded to Titans

The Rams have an embarrassment of riches in the wide receiver room, and now, one of them is on the move

The Los Angeles Rams plans of 'running it back' in 2022 have taken a pair of significant hits in recent days, with the retirement of offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth and the loss of edge rusher Von Miller in free agency, among other outgoing roster transactions

However, the Rams have also made a significant move to improve the roster as well, signing former Bears and Jaguars wideout Allen Robinson to a 3-year $46.5 million deal.

And now, the dominoes of that signing have begun to fall, with the Rams electing to trade wideout Robert Woods to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round pick.

Woods, who missed eight games last season with an injury, has been a key part of the Rams offense for the last five seasons and was off to a great start with QB Matthew Stafford in 2021.

In his nine games last season with Stafford, Woods had 45 catches on 69 targets for 556 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 12.4 yards per reception and 8.1 yards per target. He also had eight rushes for 46 yards and a touchdown.

Considering his versatility and talent, its no wonder that he emerged as a target across the league.

And now that he is with the Titans, Woods should fit in well alongside AJ Brown and Ryan Tannehill in Nashville.

