Skip to main content

Rams Robert Woods Traded to Titans

The Rams have an embarrassment of riches in the wide receiver room, and now, one of them is on the move

The Los Angeles Rams plans of 'running it back' in 2022 have taken a pair of significant hits in recent days, with the retirement of offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth and the loss of edge rusher Von Miller in free agency, among other outgoing roster transactions

However, the Rams have also made a significant move to improve the roster as well, signing former Bears and Jaguars wideout Allen Robinson to a 3-year $46.5 million deal

And now, the dominoes of that signing have begun to fall, with the Rams electing to trade wideout Robert Woods to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round pick.

USATSI_17023187

Robert Woods

USATSI_17068971

Robert Woods

USATSI_17023359

Robert Woods

Woods, who missed eight games last season with an injury, has been a key part of the Rams offense for the last five seasons and was off to a great start with QB Matthew Stafford in 2021. 

In his nine games last season with Stafford, Woods had 45 catches on 69 targets for 556 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 12.4 yards per reception and 8.1 yards per target. He also had eight rushes for 46 yards and a touchdown. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Jan 30, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) celebrates in the fourth quarter during the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rams Begin 'Push' to Re-Sign Aaron Donald After Stafford Extension

Donald had been mulling retirement after helping the Rams win Super Bowl LVI. Now the Rams will push to get a deal done with the All-Pro.

By Matt Galatzan1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford celebrates with the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rams And Matthew Stafford Agree to Massive Extension

According to reports, Matthew Stafford will make $160 million over the next four years

By Cole Thompson3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) warms up before play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Odell Beckham Jr. Signing? His Family's Always Favored Cowboys

An Odell Beckham Jr. Move? Know This: His Family Favors The Dallas Cowboys

By Mike Fisher7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Considering his versatility and talent, its no wonder that he emerged as a target across the league. 

And now that he is with the Titans, Woods should fit in well alongside AJ Brown and Ryan Tannehill in Nashville.

USATSI_17068815

Robert Woods

USATSI_17096358

Robert Woods

USATSI_17022647

Robert Woods

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams

Jan 30, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) celebrates in the fourth quarter during the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rams Begin 'Push' to Re-Sign Aaron Donald After Stafford Extension

By Matt Galatzan1 hour ago
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford celebrates with the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rams And Matthew Stafford Agree to Massive Extension

By Cole Thompson3 hours ago
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) warms up before play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
News

Odell Beckham Jr. Signing? His Family's Always Favored Cowboys

By Mike Fisher7 hours ago
USATSI_17523150
News

Panthers Sign Former Rams Pro Bowl Punter Johnny Hekker

By Matt GalatzanMar 18, 2022
jalen ramsey von miller
News

Von Miller Rams Parting Shot: 'Something Extremely Special in Buffalo'

By Connor ZimmerleeMar 18, 2022
Jan 17, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) carries the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFC Wild Card playoff football game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

‘Motivated’ Odell Beckham Jr. Takes to Twitter After Rams Sign Allen Robinson

By Zach DimmittMar 18, 2022
miller whitworth
News

How Can Rams Replace Von Miller and Andrew Whitworth?

By Zach DimmittMar 17, 2022
USATSI_17398191
News

Allen Robinson Signs With Rams; Odell Beckham Jr. to Leave?

By Cole ThompsonMar 17, 2022