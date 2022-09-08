Skip to main content

L.A. Rams vs. Buffalo Bills Week 1: How to Watch, Betting Odds

The Bills and the Rams kick off the NFL season Thursday at SoFi Stadium.
The Buffalo Bills travel west to kick off the 2022 NFL season on Thursday Night Football in Los Angeles against the Rams.

The 2022-23 Rams will try and replicate one of the best seasons in franchise history, that culminated in a Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. They'll be doing so without three stars that helped last season, linebacker Von Miller (now with the Bills), free agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr., and retired offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth.

The NFL is finally back and there might not be a more exciting matchup available to watch in Week 1 when two teams with high-powered offenses and well-rounded defenses will take the field.

Quarterbacks Josh Allen of Buffalo and Matthew Stafford of Los Angeles will no doubt put on a show while both team's defenses - led by the Rams' Aaron Donald and the Bills' Von Miller - attempt to contain them.

All of this in the wake of contract extensions for both Rams head coach Sean McVay and Los Angeles general manager Les Snead, on deals that will keep the pair with the franchise through 2026, the team announced.

“As an organization, we constantly strive to better ourselves every day. This requires selflessness, dedication, and great leadership throughout,” said Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke. “Sean and Les personify this mindset. They have been crucial to many of our successes that transcend wins and losses. They epitomize the ‘We not me’ mantra that permeates the entire organization. Their extensions are well deserved."

The two teams last met during the 2020 season, and it went right down to the wire, with Allen throwing a touchdown pass with 15 seconds left for a 35-32 home victory.

WHAT: Buffalo Bills (0-0) vs. Los Angeles Rams (0-0)

WHEN: Thursday, Sept. 8, 5:20 p.m. PT

WHERE: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California (70,000)

TELEVISION: NBC / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: AM590 The Answer

Betting vis SI SportsBook

SPREAD: Buffalo Bills -2.5

TOTAL: 51.5 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Bills -113, Rams +110

