Rams News: Practice Window For Puka Nacua Officially Opened
The Los Angeles Rams have opened up the 21-day practice window for wide receiver Puka Nacua on Tuesday, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN. Nacua has been on injured reserve with a knee injury he re-aggravated during the Rams' Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions.
Nacua missed time during the preseason because of a knee injury and then sprained his PCL against the Lions. He has missed each of the Rams' last five games, and the Rams have begun the season just 2-4 with him largely absent during the start of the season. He will now have the opportunity to return to practice without coming off of injured reserve. The window does mean that Nacua has to be added to the active roster in the next 21 days.
Nacua's absence was especially notable on Sunday. Though the Rams defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 20-15, the defense largely carried the team with four turnovers. The Rams could not get much going offensively, particularly with Cooper Kupp also out and Jordan Whittington limited.
The second-year receiver was one of the most impactful players in 2023 during his rookie season. He set NFL rookie records for receptions and receiving yards, finishing the season with 105 catches for 1,486 yards and six touchdowns. Nacua added 181 receiving yards in one playoff game, setting another NFL rookie record.
The Rams are expecting to get Kupp back this week. Kupp sprained his ankle in Week 2, and has missed each of the Rams' last four games because of the injury. Head coach Sean McVay Kupp likely could have played Sunday, but they decided to hold him out of the game.
Kupp will instead return for the Rams' Thursday Night Football game against the Minnesota Vikings this week. The Rams are also looking to see a larger role from Whittington in the offense, who was limited to just nine snaps on Sunday because of a shoulder injury.
The Rams have called their Week 9 game against the Seattle Seahawks a potential target game for Nacua's return, but do not seem inclined to push him if he is not ready to play in that divisional matchup.
More Rams:
Rams' Sean McVay Offers Update on Cooper Kupp's Workload Heading Into Week 8
Rams Force Four Turnovers, Defeat Raiders Thanks to Strong Defensive Performance