Rams News: Jared Verse is Posting Ridiculous Quarterback Pressures as a Rookie
Selected with the 19th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, linebacker Jared Verse is constantly proving that the Los Angeles Rams made the right choice with their only first-round pick.
An early favorite for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, Verse has proven to be a bright spot in an otherwise disappointing defense that ranks 30th in rushing yards allowed. And the organization is celebrating him.
In a recent social media post by Los Angeles Rams PR, it was revealed that Verse is leading the league with a 23.6% pressure rate through Week 7.
"Verse became the sixth player to record at least five quarterback hits in a game this season," the post read. "Verse is one-of-nine rookies since 2000 to accomplish the feat and the first to do so since Kayvon Thibodeaux in Week 12 of 2022 vs. Dallas."
"He finished Sunday’s game with a career-high nine pressures, tied for the most pressures by a rookie in a game this season. Verse leads all rookies in pressures with 29 and has nine more than the next closest pass rusher."
Additionally, Verse has recorded 26 combined tackles in six games this season as well as nine quarterback hits, one sack, and one forced fumble.
In September, Verse was named Defensive Rookie of the Month after recording 19 total tackles, five for loss, and one sack.
Anyone who has followed Verse's career would not be surprised by these stats. In his final year at Albany, Verse recorded 53 combined tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, one pass deflection, and one forced fumble. He was named first-team All-CAA (2021).
Verse continued his defensive dominance after transferring to Florida State. In 2022, Verse recorded 48 combined tackles, 17 tackles for loss, nine sacks, and one fumble recovery for 10 yards. He was named first-team All-ACC and a first-team All-American for his efforts.
In his final college season, Verse made 41 combined tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks, two pass deflections, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. He was once again named first-team All-ACC and first-team All-American for the 2023 NCAA season.
Across four seasons and 39 games played, Verse recorded 164 total tackles, 38.5 tackles for loss, 31.5 sacks, three pass deflections, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.
Now, the Rams are going to need Verse more than ever as they take on the Minnesota Vikings, one of the best teams in the NFL.
