Rams News: Latest Injury Report Spells Trouble For Braden Fiske
The status of Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Braden Fiske remains in question ahead of the Rams' Thursday Night Football game against the Minnesota Vikings. Fiske is dealing with a sore back, and Rams head coach Sean McVay said the team will monitor him ahead of Thursday's game.
Fiske did play in the Rams' 20-15 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, recording two total tackles during the victory. Since the game, Fiske has not participated in either of the Rams' practices on Monday or Tuesday. The Rams did hold walkthrough practices as they prepare to face the Vikings on a short week, according to the Rams' injury report.
The Rams' second-round pick has recorded 20 total tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries over his first six NFL games. Fiske, along with fellow rookie and former Florida State teammate Jared Verse, have formed one of the most potent rookie defensive tandems in the NFL. Verse recorded a total of nine pressures in Sunday's win, and now leads the league with a 23.6 percent pressure rate, per Next Gen Stats. Fiske has also successfully pressured the quarterback at different points this season.
Though the Rams could be without Fiske on Thursday, their defense is coming off their best performance of the season. The Rams forced four turnovers, and the offense only scored points off of turnovers. The Rams defense will face a much tougher test against the Vikings on Thursday, but will look to build off their momentum from Sunday even if Fiske isn't good to go.
The Rams are expected to get wide receiver Cooper Kupp back, which would be a huge addition. Kupp has missed each of the last four games because of an ankle sprain he sustained in the Rams' Week 2 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Kupp was a full participant in practice on both Monday and Tuesday.
The Rams also opened up wide receiver Puka Nacua's 21-day practice window on Tuesday. Nacua has missed the last five games on injured reserve with a sprained PCL, and was a limited participant in practice.
