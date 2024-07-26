Rams News: Sean McVay Talks 'Stronger' Relationship with Matthew Stafford
The Los Angeles Rams are gearing up for a vital 2024 season, and luckily, they will have star quarterback Matthew Stafford on their side.
Stafford and the Rams agreed to an adjustment contract, which means Stafford will be part of the team's training camp in the coming weeks. The last thing L.A. wanted or needed was for their star quarterback to miss any time; luckily, that won't be the case for them.
Stafford and McVay have proven throughout their time together that they are one of the best duos in the NFL. Not only are they great at what they do, but they have a strong relationship that goes beyond the game of football. McVay discusses that relationship with the media in his presser on Tuesday.
"What I always appreciate about our relationship is that I think that honest communication exists," said McVay. "It never got to a point where there was anything other than I think we'll be, you know, even better, and I appreciate some of the emotional conversations that everybody has the right intentions, and these things can get contentious, and it never did with him and I and that was important. The end goal is to be able to have him here leading the way, and the sooner that we can be able to find what that looks like, the better off we are, and we were able to do that without it taking away from any of our preparation leading into the season."
The Rams are a world-class organization, and that's in large part due to the people leading the way, like McVay and Stafford. It all starts and ends with these two, and the team will go as far as they lead them.
Stafford and McVay will seek to have yet another memorable season in 2024.
