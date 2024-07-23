Rams News: Matthew Stafford Resolves Contract Issues with LA, Will Report to Camp
After rumbings emerged that two-time Pro Bowl Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was unhappy with his extant contract and wanted more guaranteed long-term money, it appears that Stafford's reps, head coach Sean McVay, and L.A. general manager Les Snead have agreed to terms on an adjusted deal.
With training camp set to kick off this week, McVay indicated that the 36-year-old would report to camp with his contract situation worked out.
"There was a lot of great dialogue that existed between myself and Matthew, between [agent] Jimmy Sexton, [L.A. vice president of football and business administration] Tony Pastoors, [Rams president] Kevin [Demoff], Les, and ultimately it was all geared towards finding a solution that really suits our team but also accomodates some of the things that represent Matthew's worth for us and we feel like we were able to do that, so that was always the goal in mind, and that's where we're at, and we're excited about that," McVay said at a presser on Tuesday.
"He's here," McVay continued. "[I'm] grateful that we came to the solution that I think we all wanted and now we can focus on this team and him being able to lead the way and a lot of exciting things that could actually be in store."
Last year, the 6-foot-3, 214-pound Georgia product passed for 3,965 yards (11th-most in the league) and 24 touchdowns (tied for 11th-most) against just 11 interceptions. Stafford notched a 63.5 quarterback rating for the 10-7 Rams, leading the club back to the playoffs. Los Angeles ultimately fell to Stafford's former squad, the Detroit Lions, in the Wild Card Round, 24-23.
