Live In-Game Updates: Rams vs. Cardinals in NFC West Showdown

The Rams and Cardinals are set to face off in a pivotal early season NFC West Showdown. Follow along with Ramdigest.com for live in-game updates.

The Los Angeles Rams are set to kickoff in their NFC West matchup of the season on Sunday when they travel to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ to take on the Arizona Cardinals.

The Rams have won 10 of their last 11 matchups against the Cardinals, including their last seven games in Arizona. 

The Rams' last loss in Glendale came in Sean McVay's second season as the head coach of the franchise in 2014 when they were still located in St. Louis.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who helped lead Los Angeles to a Super Bowl win last season, has won two-straight games over the Cardinals, including a playoff win in Los Angeles. Stafford is 1-0 against the Cardinals in Glendale. 

Los Angeles enters the game as 3.5-point favorites over the Cardinals, with kickoff set for 1:25 pm PT.

 WHAT: Los Angeles Rams (1-1) vs. Arizona Cardinals (1-1)

WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, 1:25 p.m. PT

WHERE: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona (63,400)

TELEVISION: FOX / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: ESPN LA 710 AM | 93.1 JACK FM

Betting vis SI SportsBook

SPREAD: L.A. Rams -3.5 (-110), Arizona Cardinals +3.5 (-110)

Snip20220925_17
Van Jefferson, Brian Allen Among Rams Inactives in Arizona

The Rams will be without some offensive talents as they face the high-flying Cardinals.

By Geoff Magliochetti
RamsUnis
Rams vs. Cardinals: Which Uniform Combination Will Los Angeles Wear?

The Los Angeles Rams will be wearing a familiar jersey concept in Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals, but with a change in the combination from the last time it was in action.

By Daniel Flick
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Cooper Kupp (not pictured) against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Watch: Rams Release Hype Video Ahead of Matchup vs. Cardinals

The Los Angeles Rams have a critical matchup against their division rival Arizona Cardinals on Sunday

By Matt Galatzan

TOTAL: 48 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Rams -188, Cardinals +155

Follow along with RamDigest.com for live updates throughout the game below:

FIRST QUARTER: Rams 3, Cardinals 0

The Cardinals will receive the opening kickoff. 

The Cardinals will start their drive at their own 25.

BLOCKED PUNT: The Rams block the Cardinals' punt and take over deep in Arizona territory. 

The Rams will start their drive at the Arizona 35.

Stafford finds Cooper Kupp for 9 yards, Brandon Powell for 16 yards and then Kupp for 10 more, moving inside the Cardinals' 10-yard territory.

FIELD GOAL RAMS: Gay connects on the 22-yard field goal to give the Rams a 3-0 lead with 9:45 left in the first quarter. The drive went 31 yards on 8 plays, taking 3:49 off the clock.

