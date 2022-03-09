Skip to main content

'Nobody on the Planet' Like Aaron Donald, Says Rams OT Andrew Whitworth

Donald proved time and again his out-of-this-world qualities on the way toward a Super Bowl victory

At this point in his illustrious career, it's no secret that Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald is one of the greatest players in NFL history.

Multiple awards, unprecedented talent, and now, a Super Bowl ring, has helped make the case for Donald to be included among the all-time greats. Rumors of retirement have continued to swirl following the Super Bowl, with comparisons being made to the retirement route of NBA legend Michael Jordan. 

But is the three-time Defensive Player of the Year similar to MJ in more ways than one? Just ask his LA teammate Andrew Whitworth, an offensive lineman with 16 years of experience.

"There’s nobody on the planet that’s ever played the game at the level [Donald] plays at,” Whitworth said to Sports Illustrated's Greg Bishop.

With confetti littered across the field at SoFi Stadium after LA's Super Bowl victory over Cincinnati on Feb. 13., Donald and Whitworth shared an emotional embrace.

"We're world champs, Whitt," Donald says in the Inside the NFL video. "Look at it, take it in, man." 

Whitworth then placed a kiss on the head of his teammate since 2017. Hundreds of battles across from one another in practice finally came full circle.

Now, both veterans are on the edge of retirement, with Whitworth telling the NFL Network he will make his decision sometime before the start of the new league year on March 16.

Donald could return in the foreseeable future following a brief hiatus, but it remains to be seen when that decision will be made. In the meantime, the two vets will continue to bask in the championship glory.

