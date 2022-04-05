Skip to main content

WATCH: 'Ageless' Rams Star Aaron Donald Puts in Offseason Work

Donald is already getting ready for another run at a Super Bowl

Instead of honoring the unprecedented career of Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald amid a potential retirement, the team will get to reap the rewards of his talent for the foreseeable future after Donald confirmed Sunday on the Barstool Sports podcast "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" that he would be returning next season. 

And now over a month after winning his first Super Bowl, Donald is already putting in the work to make another run at a ring - and looking effortless while doing so. 













Donald's speed trainer 2Tenths Speed and Agility posted a video Monday showing the 30-year-old going through foot speed drills with ease. 

It's a scary sight for the league to see Donald look this explosive, especially when he says he's getting "stronger" and not "slowing down."

“I was just with my guy on Wednesday training, and I always ask him after I work out, I say, ‘Whatchu think?’ He texted me back, like, ‘You got about three, five more years with how you’re moving.’ I feel good. I really do feel good,” Donald said. “I feel quick, I feel explosive, so I don’t feel like I’m slowing down. If anything, I feel like I’m getting faster. I feel like I’m in better shape. I keep telling people, I get better with age. I don’t slow down. I just feel like I’m getting that much stronger. I look better with age and all that.”

Details on an official contract extension are soon to come. But if early offseason workouts are any indication, the Rams could be getting a better version of Donald that the league has never seen. 





Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) celebrates after a pressure in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.



Jan 30, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) celebrates in the fourth quarter during the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium.



