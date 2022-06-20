Rams Coach Details Allen Robinson's 'Unbelievable Ability'

Allen Robinson fell into a limbo of sorts last season with the Chicago Bears. The Pro-Bowl receiver quickly became forgotten in an offense that relied on a run-heavy attack and struggled overall.

Aside from missing 15 games in 2017 with a torn ACL, 38 receptions for the 28-year-old in 2021 was the fewest in his career for a single season. Of course, he missed five games due to injury, but he also had just one touchdown the entire season.

Now with the Los Angeles Rams, his talent and skillset are once again being appreciated by his fellow teammates and LA's coaching staff, a positive sign for an uptick in production headed into his ninth year in the league.

Robinson's route running and unique ability to adjust quickly became a topic of discussion for Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen, who spoke to the media following LA's minicamp practice on June 8.

"I think his route tree is extremely expanded from probably years ago, or maybe what we've had our other receivers do," Coen said.

The Rams relied on Cooper Kupp to carry the load as a receiver last season, something that became an even heavier task when former Ram Robert Woods tore his ACL in November. Woods, who was traded to the Tennessee Titans in March, primarily served as LA's go-to man from the slot, while Van Jefferson operated on the outside as a deep-route specialist.

But through three months of being a Ram, Coen says Robinson is already showing he has the same level of versatility that Kupp has as a route runner.

"I mean, he can run a lot of routes that Cooper can, you know – some of those option routes and choice routes and things that we asked Cooper to do – because he just has an unbelievable ability to play underneath, himself," Coen said.

The core members of LA's offense is a group that now has a year of experience with one another, something that could be a scary sight for the rest of the NFC and the league.

Adding Robinson to the fold only bolsters the team's chances at competing for another Super Bowl. And as he continues to adjust to his new team over the next few months, the discussion of his ability to be a game-changer for the Rams could prove to be more than just offseason talk.

