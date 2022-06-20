Skip to main content

Rams Coach Details Allen Robinson's 'Unbelievable Ability'

Robinson's veteran presence gives LA a dangerous second option alongside Cooper Kupp

Allen Robinson fell into a limbo of sorts last season with the Chicago Bears. The Pro-Bowl receiver quickly became forgotten in an offense that relied on a run-heavy attack and struggled overall. 

Aside from missing 15 games in 2017 with a torn ACL, 38 receptions for the 28-year-old in 2021 was the fewest in his career for a single season. Of course, he missed five games due to injury, but he also had just one touchdown the entire season. 

Now with the Los Angeles Rams, his talent and skillset are once again being appreciated by his fellow teammates and LA's coaching staff, a positive sign for an uptick in production headed into his ninth year in the league. 

Robinson's route running and unique ability to adjust quickly became a topic of discussion for Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen, who spoke to the media following LA's minicamp practice on June 8.

"I think his route tree is extremely expanded from probably years ago, or maybe what we've had our other receivers do," Coen said.

The Rams relied on Cooper Kupp to carry the load as a receiver last season, something that became an even heavier task when former Ram Robert Woods tore his ACL in November. Woods, who was traded to the Tennessee Titans in March, primarily served as LA's go-to man from the slot, while Van Jefferson operated on the outside as a deep-route specialist. 

But through three months of being a Ram, Coen says Robinson is already showing he has the same level of versatility that Kupp has as a route runner. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

kell mcvay
Play

Rams Coach Sean McVay: Not Among NFL Top 4 Play-Callers?

A Rams fan might wonder exactly what a guy has to do more than winning a Super Bowl to get a top spot.

By Mike Fisher4 hours ago
4 hours ago
USATSI_17553161
Play

WATCH: Rams Surprise High School Team With New Cleats

Kendall Blanton and David Long Jr. recently surprised a high school football team with brand new cleats.

By Connor Zimmerlee5 hours ago
5 hours ago
raheem ramsey
Play

Rams Coach Raheem Morris: NFL's Best Defensive Play-Caller?

Are we sure PFF isn't jacking up the Rams' play-calling grade because they won the Super Bowl?

By Mike FisherJun 18, 2022
Jun 18, 2022

"I mean, he can run a lot of routes that Cooper can, you know – some of those option routes and choice routes and things that we asked Cooper to do – because he just has an unbelievable ability to play underneath, himself," Coen said.

The core members of LA's offense is a group that now has a year of experience with one another, something that could be a scary sight for the rest of the NFC and the league. 

Adding Robinson to the fold only bolsters the team's chances at competing for another Super Bowl. And as he continues to adjust to his new team over the next few months, the discussion of his ability to be a game-changer for the Rams could prove to be more than just offseason talk. 

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

kell mcvay
News

Rams Coach Sean McVay: Not Among NFL Top 4 Play-Callers?

By Mike Fisher4 hours ago
USATSI_17553161
News

WATCH: Rams Surprise High School Team With New Cleats

By Connor Zimmerlee5 hours ago
raheem ramsey
News

Rams Coach Raheem Morris: NFL's Best Defensive Play-Caller?

By Mike FisherJun 18, 2022
USATSI_18508852
News

QB Advice: Matthew Stafford Helps Matt Ryan Deal With Being Traded

By Connor ZimmerleeJun 18, 2022
nick scott
News

'He Knows Why': Rams Nick Scott Targets Legendary QB to Intercept

By Zach DimmittJun 18, 2022
Feb 11, 2022; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford during press conference at Cal Lutheran University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rams Matthew Stafford Sells Hidden Hills Home For $21 Million

By Matt GalatzanJun 18, 2022
USATSI_5559310
News

Legendary RB Eric Dickerson Reveals 'Only Regret' Of Rams Career

By Connor ZimmerleeJun 17, 2022
ringgg 22
News

Ring Me! Stephen Curry Takes Inspiration from Rams' Aaron Donald, Wins 4th Warriors Title

By Zach DimmittJun 17, 2022