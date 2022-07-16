Skip to main content

'Surprise!': Rams Bobby Wagner's 2022 Prediction

Los Angeles' free-agent gem says he's in a "better position" since his departure from Seattle.

It's not often that a reigning Super Bowl champion enjoys the luxury of adding a six-time All-Pro still in the peak of his career to its roster.

But while losing future Hall-of-Fame pass-rusher Von Miller stung the Los Angeles Rams in free agency, the arrival of co-future Hall of Famer Bobby Wagner has all but alleviated that pain. At 32, Wagner arrives in L.A. after a star-studded career in Seattle highlighted by a Super Bowl, eight Pro Bowls and twice leading the NFL in tackles.

Released by the Seahawks in one of most surprising moves of the 2022 offseason as Seattle dives into rebuilding in the wake of trading quarterback Russell Wilson, the Rams are giddy at the prospect of plugging into an elite defense already anchored by defensive lineman Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

“I didn’t want to leave Seattle," Wagner said this week. "But if I was going to leave Seattle, home was the next-best thing for me and so being able to be home, like I’m at peace with the situation.”

Born in L.A., Wagner starred at Colony High School in Ontario before playing at Utah State. Now, he's back "home."

“Any competitor is looking forward to going back to the place that you played that they felt like you didn’t have nothing left and proving them wrong,” Wagner said.

While Wagner stayed in the NFC West, his chance to return to Seattle won't come until Week 18 on Jan. 8. Before then, he's motivated to prove he can still play and still lead a team to another Super Bowl.

Said Wagner of his Rams role:

“I think that I’m in a better position to make plays and I think I’m going to have more opportunities to do some of the things that I was doing early on in my career. I think I’m going to surprise everybody but myself.”

