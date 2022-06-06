‘Trash Talk’: Rams Bobby Wagner Ready to Hit Broncos QB Russell Wilson
Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson have been two of the league's biggest names since being selected together by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2012 draft. The All-Pro pair took turns dominating opposing offenses and defenses during the Seahawks' glory days of the 2010s, which included Super Bowl victory in the 2013-14 season.
Now, both future Hall-of-Famers find themselves on new teams this offseason after spending their entire careers in Seattle. Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos on March 8, just four days prior to Wagner's release from the team. The linebacker signed with the Los Angeles Rams a few weeks later.
With the Rams set to begin mandatory minicamp Tuesday, Wagner spoke on his impending reunion with Wilson when the Broncos visit the Rams at SoFi Stadium on Christmas Day. It's all love between the two, but once inside the white lines, Wagner admits he's ready to sack his former teammate.
“We’ve had a lot of trash talk over the years of what would happen if we ever collided or things of that nature," Wagner said Thursday following LA's final OTA practice. "But obviously, he’s always had the red jersey, so you know, you touch him, you get cut. Now, we ain’t gotta worry about getting cut no more.”
The always-elusive Wilson is fourth amongst QBs all-time in rushing yards (4,689), meaning a sack from Wagner won't come easy. But Wagner, who is 29th all-time in total tackles (819), might still get a chance to lay a lick on his former QB should he dare to scramble outside the pocket.
Rams Secure Aaron Donald Return With Massive $40 Million Raise Through 2024
The Rams have secured the return of the best defensive player in the NFL, Aaron Donald
Cooper Kupp Wants to be With Rams 'For A Very Long Time'
Cooper Kupp is doing his best to make Los Angeles his permanent home
Another Ring! Rams Coach Sean McVay Weds Model Veronika Khomyn
The Super Bowl didn't produce the Rams head coach's only ring this year.
The Rams open up the NFL season on Thursday, Sept. 8 against the Buffalo Bills, as the team will begin its title defense run.
You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here
Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!