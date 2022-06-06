Skip to main content

‘Trash Talk’: Rams Bobby Wagner Ready to Hit Broncos QB Russell Wilson

Wagner will finally get a chance to sack his longtime Seattle teammate when the Broncos visit the Rams on Christmas Day

Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson have been two of the league's biggest names since being selected together by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2012 draft. The All-Pro pair took turns dominating opposing offenses and defenses during the Seahawks' glory days of the 2010s, which included Super Bowl victory in the 2013-14 season. 

Now, both future Hall-of-Famers find themselves on new teams this offseason after spending their entire careers in Seattle. Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos on March 8, just four days prior to Wagner's release from the team. The linebacker signed with the Los Angeles Rams a few weeks later. 

With the Rams set to begin mandatory minicamp Tuesday, Wagner spoke on his impending reunion with Wilson when the Broncos visit the Rams at SoFi Stadium on Christmas Day. It's all love between the two, but once inside the white lines, Wagner admits he's ready to sack his former teammate. 

“We’ve had a lot of trash talk over the years of what would happen if we ever collided or things of that nature," Wagner said Thursday following LA's final OTA practice. "But obviously, he’s always had the red jersey, so you know, you touch him, you get cut. Now, we ain’t gotta worry about getting cut no more.”

The always-elusive Wilson is fourth amongst QBs all-time in rushing yards (4,689), meaning a sack from Wagner won't come easy. But Wagner, who is 29th all-time in total tackles (819), might still get a chance to lay a lick on his former QB should he dare to scramble outside the pocket. 

The Rams open up the NFL season on Thursday, Sept. 8 against the Buffalo Bills, as the team will begin its title defense run.

