LOOK: Odell Beckham Jr. Cheering on Former Rams Teammates in LA vs. Bills

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. was in town for the Rams Super Bowl celebration in the season opener, and was cheering on his former teammates throughout.

One of the main factors in the Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl LVI run was wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. 

And on Thursday day night in the Rams season opener against the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium, he was once again in the building, joining his former teammates in their pre-game Super Bowl celebration. 

"At this game overwhelmed wit emotion I don’t kno how to feel," Beckham Tweeted from the sidelines. "Part of me wants to be out there, and the other part of me is enjoying watching the benefits of the hard work these people put in!"

Beckham was also cheering on his old teammates, including wideout Cooper Kupp, who was responsible for the first score of the game for the Rams on a toe-tapping touchdown catch in the corner of the end zone from Matthew Stafford. 

Earlier in the week, Beckham, who is currently rehabbing a torn ACL as a free agent, teased his eventual return to the NFL, with whoever comes away as the winner of the game also winning his signature on a contract.

"Whoever wins Thursday !!!!! can’t wait," Beckham tweeted jokingly. "To all the boys going into the season! May God bless u with peace of mind and physical strength to endure the season. God watch over all my brothers this year let them shine and stay healthy !! LUV."

So far, the Bills hold that edge, leading 17-10 midway through the third quarter.

