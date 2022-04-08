Stefon Diggs Was Recruiting Von Miller to Bills Since Before Rams Arrival

Bills star wide receiver Stefon Diggs was working on teaming up with Von Miller well before the edge rusher landed in Los Angeles

The pass rush was a major strength for the defense of the Los Angeles Rams during their Super Bowl LVI run last season, thanks in large part to the acquisition of three-time All-Pro, Von Miller.

And following their hoisting of the Lombardi Trophy, that pass rush took a major hit, when Miller chose to sign with the Buffalo Bills in free agency, despite serious conversations to stay in Los Angeles.

And on Friday, it was revealed that Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs could have played a major factor in Miller's decision, and had started recruiting Miller to Buffalo even before he was traded to the Rams.

“It was crazy because I’ve been working behind the scenes on that for a little while now,” Diggs said. “I was actually working on it before he went to L.A. because I felt like he would have been a nice piece for us to have pushing going into playoffs. I guess Denver was trying to deal him at the time. I was like, ‘He might be that push that we need,’ so I started working on it a little bit lightly, but I still had to focus on the season.”

That recruitment, however, didn't come into fruition until much later.

So how did Diggs get him to head east?

According to Diggs, a chance meeting in L.A. just before free agency began may have helped to seal the deal.

“We started having conversations after the season,” Diggs said. “He was serious about it. I was like, ‘How serious are you?’ Because I had bumped into him in L.A., and I was like, ‘Well, you know what we’ve got going on here. What you see is what you get. You know what kind of team is this.’ I felt like he would be the right piece. He fit right in. Him signing with us, I feel like he’ll definitely help our team.”

Help the team indeed.

If the Bills, who finished last season 11-6 and had the NFL's No. 1 ranked defense, had one area they could improve their defense, it was in the pass rush.

And Miller might be the right guy to make that improvement, with 115.5 sacks and 233 quarterback hits in his 11 seasons.

