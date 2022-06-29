Rams WRs Allen Robinson and Cooper Kupp 'Feed Off Each Other' In Camp

Robinson was recently on the Jim Rome Show and talked about his and Kupp's pairing.

If an NFL team has the opportunity to add one of the best receivers to their roster, whether it be via free agency or a trade, they will. Which is exactly what the Los Angeles Rams did this offseason when they signed Allen Robinson to pair with Cooper Kupp.

While many see Robinson as just a big-bodied receiver who can go up for contested balls, the Rams have made it clear they signed him for more than those reasons. Sean McVay and offensive coordinator Liam Coen have called Robinson a well-rounded receiver that pairs perfectly with Kupp.

The versatility that Robinson and Kupp provide Stafford will wreak havoc on opposing defenses, as Robinson was recently on the Jim Rome show and discussed how he and Kupp work together.

“We’ve been able to feed off each other off the get-go,” he said. “Being able to just sit down, talk football as we’re watching and going over different routes, seeing different angles. I think that’s the biggest thing is the two of us are guys that are very versatile across the board" "We both can do a lot of different things and I think that gives us a tremendous advantage because it’s not predictable at all to what either of us will be doing when it comes to a particular concept.”

Adding Robinson to the Rams' offense will take their offense to another level, as he will be working with the best quarterback he has had in his career so far. While he only had 401 receiving yards in 2021, the two seasons prior Robinson would go over 1,000 yards in both.

Despite being typecast as merely a big body, jump-ball receiver, Robinson is actually able to run a number of routes well and explained the Rams' wide route tree for receivers was a reason he signed in the offseason.

“It’s a system that’s able to emphasize all angles of the cuts when it comes to route running for receivers,” he said. “And that’s something from the outside looking in before I even signed, was something I noticed. Seeing the receivers be able to run a little bit of everything.”

The Rams' offense should go nowhere but up this season with Robinson in the fold. Stafford now has two of the best receivers in the NFL to throw to while McVay can scheme up plays that see both of them benefit, making life as difficult as possible for opposing defenses.

