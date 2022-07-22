Rams' WR Cooper Kupp Honored With ESPY for Best Championship Performance

The 2021 season was the year of Cooper Kupp. The star receiver for the Los Angeles Rams fully took the NFL by storm, firmly cementing his status as one of the best receivers in the league.

His dominant season would see him haul in 145 receptions for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns, both of which almost doubled his previous career highs. Kupp's dominance would see him named the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year, as well as receive a single MVP vote in the process.

He was not just a star in the regular season, however, showing that even when the lights of the NFL Playoffs shine brightest, he could shine brighter. Throughout four playoff games, Kupp would bring in 33 receptions for 478 yards and nine touchdowns.

Perhaps his most clutch performance would come in the Super Bowl, where he caught eight passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter en route to a Super Bowl MVP.

Kupp would see his performance honored once again on Wednesday night, as he would take home the ESPY for Best Championship Performance. No, the ESPYs are not as prestigious other awards, but they're still a nice honor to receive.

Now, Kupp will turn his attention once again to the pursuit of a second straight Super Bowl. Who knows, maybe this time next year he will receive a second straight ESPY for Best Championship Performance.

