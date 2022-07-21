Rams Super Bowl Ring Ceremony Announced

For the first time since 2000, the Los Angeles Rams are Super Bowl champions.

Now, five months removed from their 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, the Rams will receive their special Super Bowl rings tonight, just before the start of training camp.

The ring was created by celebrity jeweler Jason of Beverly Hills, with significant input from several of the Rams' postseason heroes, including receiver Odell Beckham Jr., cornerback Jalen Ramsey, pass rusher Von Miller, and defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

“You’re talking about something that’s never been done before,” the jeweler told TMZ Sports in May. “We’re trying to make a ring that the team is going to be proud of, the players are going to be proud of, and the city of Los Angeles is going to be proud of. I’m from L.A. so to make the best Super Bowl ring in history is a big deal to me.”

For the Rams' ring to be as special as Jason believes it is, it will have to top some of his recent work, including championship rings for the Milwaukee Bucks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and his hometown Los Angeles Lakers.

Taking immense pride in the success of the Rams' championship run and all it meant to the city of Los Angeles, Jason set high expectations for his work from the start.

"We want this Rams ring to be the best Super Bowl championship ring in history," Jason said. "It's L.A. We are L.A. We're ready to do it."

The Rams will begin their title defense starting in Week 1, when they host the Buffalo Bills on "Thursday Night Football." While the team reports to training camp on July 23, they'll get one last chance to reflect on their Super Bowl season before the start of another campaign, but this reminder - no matter how big, how heavy, how diamond-filled - will last a lifetime.