Iron Sharpens Iron: Rams WR Cooper Kupp Describes Practicing Against CB Jalen Ramsey

Kupp offered praise to Ramsey and talked about what makes him such a great corner.

As the old saying goes, iron sharpens iron. Competing against some of the best players at their respective positions in the NFL only makes Sundays that much easier for the Los Angeles Rams. 

This is the case for superstar receiver Cooper Kupp, who is coming off a historic 2021 season. Kupp would bring in 145 receptions for 1,947 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns, earning him Offensive Player of the Year honors. He would also dominate in the playoffs, eventually being named Super Bowl MVP. 

While Kupp may make the opposing corners look like burned toast every week, competing against teammate Jalen Ramsey in practice is a different story, as Kupp noted. 

“He's first of all, just naturally a very incredible athlete, first and foremost," Kupp said. "Then you add on top of that the skills and the things that he's done to develop himself as a football player. Then, what you add on to the top of that, he's an incredibly smart, instinctive football player as well."

“So you kind of get all of that put together in Jalen Ramsey, and you get something like that out there that can play all the different positions. Can play physical at the line of scrimmage. Can also play back and play the star coverage and be able to take guys out of the game. He’s a very special football player.”

Ramsey, arguably the best cornerback in the NFL, put together another astounding season in 2021. He racked up 62 total tackles to go with four interceptions, serving as an integral member of the Rams' Super Bowl-winning defense. 

Rams fans will hope for a future that Kupp and Ramsey don't line up across from each other in an actual game, with both remaining Rams for the rest of their careers. As they continue to line up against each other in practice though, the two will only get better and continue to dominate opponents on a weekly basis. 

