Rams Cooper Kupp: Divisional-Deciding Catch vs. Bucs 'Wasn't Even Called for Me'

Kupp's clutch catch vs Tampa Bay in the playoffs set up Matt Gay for the game-winning field goal

The Los Angeles Rams wouldn't have won Super Bowl LVI without the stellar passing connection of quarterback Matthew Stafford and receiver Cooper Kupp.

But if not for a gutsy throw by Stafford that produced one of the greatest catches in franchise history by Kupp three weeks prior to the big game, the Rams could have been sitting at home wondering what went wrong in a year filled with such promise.

Instead, LA beat the defending-champ Tampa Bay Buccaneers on their home field 30-27 in the Divisional Round after Kupp's 44-yard catch set up Matt Gay two plays later for the chip-shot 30-yard field goal as time expired.

The receiver spoke about the play Thursday during an appearance on The Collin Cowherd Podcast.

“That play wasn’t even called for me," Kupp said. "That play was called for Van Jefferson running a little dagger route. I was gonna try to occupy the deep safety. The ball was gonna be coming to him and we were gonna try to get up there, spike the ball, and get one more play."



And that's exactly what the Rams did, as Stafford spiked the ball with six seconds left to set up the easy field goal. Except, it was Kupp who found himself of the receiving end of a pass by his quarterback that he didn't expect, but one that he says goes underappreciated.

"I feel the safety slide over and I just hit it and hope that Matthew was gonna be able to get that thing up," Kupp said. "What Matthew did was not appreciated on that play. He put the ball up when I was about 12, 13 yards down the field but it wasn’t caught till about 40-plus yards down the field. It was an incredible throw on his part."

In what was one of the best individual seasons in league history, Kupp led the league during the regular season in catches (145) receiving yards (1,947) and receiving touchdowns (16) while averaging 13.4 yards per catch. The receptions and yard totals were both good for second all-time in a single season.

He would then go on to be named the Offensive Player of the Year before winning Super Bowl LVI MVP a day later.

Kupp finished the game with an impressive nine catches for 183 yards and a touchdown. The huge catch might not have been meant for him, but it fits perfectly into the storybook season that the 2017 third-rounder out of Eastern Washington had.

