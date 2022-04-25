Skip to main content

Rams Prospect? Patrick Mahomes Gives Advice to NFL Draft 'Sleeper' WR

Erik Ezukanma is a receiver with stellar size/speed combo who led Texas Tech's high-flying offense in receiving in all three seasons.

The Los Angeles Rams are looking for 2022 NFL Draft gems on day two, as the reigning Super Bowl Champions aren't on the clock until No. 104 overall in this year’s draft

The Rams possess one of the best wide receiver trios in the NFL with offensive player of the year Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson, and Van Jefferson. Even with Odell Beckham Jr. potentially returning to the Rams in 2022, LA still could add to the position group in the NFL Draft for depth.

USATSI_13775266_168388359_lowres

Erik Ezukanma vs. Texas

USATSI_17809177_168388359_lowres

Erik Ezukanma at NFL Draft Combine

USATSI_17818940_168388359_lowres

Erik Ezukanma at NFL Draft Combine

A prospect the Rams could target is Erik Ezukanma, a receiver with stellar size/speed combo who led Texas Tech's high-flying offense in receiving in all three seasons. A team captain, the big target shines particularly in the red zone and fighting for yards after the catch.

As NFL analysts search for "sleepers" in this year's drafts, Ezukanma could be considered as a player who has flown under the radar due to a low-production end of season. The Red Raider had 13 catches for 322 yards and a touchdown in his first two games but was unable to maintain that pace after starting quarterback Tyler Shough suffered a season-ending injury in the fourth game.

The 6-3, 220-pound receiver is projected to be a mid-round selection.

"Oh ya definitely I feel like a 'sleeper'," Ezukanma told our Bri Amaranthus. "The circumstances of being at Tech, with the coaching and quarterback changes, kind of derailed my development as a player and receiver. Getting into the right franchise will help me build and reach my full potential."

All eight of LA's selections are in rounds 4-7 of the draft. The Rams will be picking in style from their 2022 Draft House, a lavish mansion located in the Hollywood Hills.

Ahead of the draft, Ezukanma worked out with former Red Raider and current Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes in an experience that "meant everything" to Ezukanma. The two players did not play at Tech at the same time but Mahomes gave the draft hopeful some advice about the league.

"Work hard and be a sponge," Mahomes told Ezukanma. "Be a guy that is on time to meetings. Don't think you've made it once you get drafted because it's just only starting."

The Fort Worth native was the first Texas Tech receiver to be named first-team All-Big 12 since Michael Crabtree in 2008. A matchup nightmare for Big-12 defenses, Ezukanma averaged 24.8 yards per catch for Tech with much thanks to his elusiveness in space and physical running.

USATSI_17626435_168388359_lowres

Patrick Mahomes

USATSI_16927244_168388359_lowres

Erik Ezukanma

USATSI_9703535_168388359_lowres

Patrick Mahomes

Even with the third-hardest schedule in the NFL, there's no reason to think Los Angeles can't "run it back" in 2022. The Rams are favored (+150) to again win the NFC West. If LA selects Ezukanma, what type of player will they be adding?

"A dog; A guy that works hard every day; A former team captain; an all-around talented wide receiver. I can do it all: red zone, backed-up, jet sweeps, hand offs... Whatever you need me to do I can do it for you. I don't shy away from special teams. I have to earn my role on a team and I am willing to do whatever it takes."

Ezukanma certainly has the sticky hands, body control and desire to succeed in the league. Ezukanma could be a prospect with immense upside in Houston. 

