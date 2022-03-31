Skip to main content

Boom or Bust? PFF Weighs in on Rams Re-Signing of OT Joe Noteboom

The Rams displayed full confidence in Noteboom when they re-signed him to a three-year, $40 million deal last month

After a Super Bowl-winning season, the Los Angeles Rams have already made a flurry of offseason moves geared toward a repeat. 

The protection of quarterback Matthew Stafford must be priority No. 1 in order to go back-to-back. And after the retirement of left tackle Andrew Whitworth, LA made sure to lock-in offensive linemen Joe Noteboom and Brian Allen once free agency began last month.

But is Noteboom's new three-year, $40 million deal one that could bring more risk than reward? 

USATSI_17067883

Joe Noteboom

noteboom

Joe Noteboom

noteboom 2

Joe Noteboom (left)

PFF revealed its five 2022 boom-or-bust free agency signings Wednesday and had Noteboom at the top of the list. Here's what it said:

Although he played in only 10 games this past season including the playoffs, Noteboom registered a top-15 pass-blocking grade (81.6) from 142 pass-blocking snaps. He was just as productive on true pass sets, where he earned a 77.0 pass-blocking grade and allowed just five pressures — only one of which was a sack.

The 2018 third-round selection will now become a starting blindside protector for the first time in his NFL career after re-signing with the Los Angeles Rams. Noteboom will replace the now-retired Andrew Whitworth, who posted an 89.8 pass-blocking grade at the position in his age-40 season. If this contract pans out, the TCU product can become another Rams draft gem to thrive in a lead role.

USATSI_15362138

Joe Noteboom (right) and David Edwards

Oct 7, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Joe Noteboom (70) stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Noteboom

Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams tackle Andrew Whitworth holds the Vince Lombardi trophy during the Super Bowl LVI championship rally at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Whitworth

Noteboom certainly has the numbers to back up his big pay-day, but will now have to step into a permanent role that comes with a lot of pressure. Luckily, he's been learning under the veteran experience of Whitworth over the past few years. 

“Being behind him, there’s not a better situation in the league,” Noteboom said. “Sixteen-year vet, Walter Payton Man of the Year. I mean, to step into his role — I had a blueprint for it for four years and I was watching his every move on and off the field, so that's what's given me confidence." 

The former TCU product will now aim to emerge as a rising star on the offensive line as he enters the prime stages of his career. 

