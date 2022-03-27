One-Hit Wonder? Rams Not Favored in New Super Bowl Odds

The confidence boost a franchise receives after taking home the Lombardi Trophy is difficult to compare to anything else in football.

It's the ultimate goal, right? Every offseason move, draft selection, and roster change is geared toward winning a Super Bowl at the end of the season.

The Los Angeles Rams experienced this boost and then some on their way to a 23-20 defeat over the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13. But now more than a month removed from the win, early odds for next season's champion has LA coming up short.

Matthew Stafford Sean McVay (left), Aaron Donald (middle) and Matthew Stafford Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay gestures against the Cincinnati Bengals in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Sean McVay

PointsBet released its 2023 Super Odds on Wednesday and has the Buffalo Bills favored (+700) to win it all next season. Followed behind them are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+750, the Green Bay Packers (+1000), and the Kansas City Chiefs (+1000).

The league's defending champs don't appear until No. 5 on the list, as the Rams (+1100) are now being overlooked to repeat.

The team might take it as a sign of disrespect, but the placement makes sense. LA has already seen its roster change in a handful of ways since the offseason began, including the retirement of offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth, the free agency departure of Von Miller, Robert Woods' trade to the Titans, and the uncertain return of superstar Aaron Donald.

Matthew Stafford Robert Woods Von Miller

Though the Rams have retained much of the contributing talent from last season, losing three key veterans along with the uncertain return of a fourth makes for an understandable shift in Super Bowl expectations.

Still, the signing of veteran receiver Allen Robinson II, the extension of quarterback Matthew Stafford through 2026, and the return of Super Bowl LVI MVP Cooper Kupp makes for an offense that's ready to torch the NFC once again.

With six months remaining till the start of next season, LA's chances at repeating still have room to grow.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.