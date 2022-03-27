Skip to main content

One-Hit Wonder? Rams Not Favored in New Super Bowl Odds

Early Super Bowl betting odds don't favor the Rams as repeat champions

The confidence boost a franchise receives after taking home the Lombardi Trophy is difficult to compare to anything else in football.

It's the ultimate goal, right? Every offseason move, draft selection, and roster change is geared toward winning a Super Bowl at the end of the season.

The Los Angeles Rams experienced this boost and then some on their way to a 23-20 defeat over the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13. But now more than a month removed from the win, early odds for next season's champion has LA coming up short. 

USATSI_17691582

Matthew Stafford

mcv donald staff rams

Sean McVay (left), Aaron Donald (middle) and Matthew Stafford

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay gestures against the Cincinnati Bengals in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Sean McVay 

PointsBet released its 2023 Super Odds on Wednesday and has the Buffalo Bills favored (+700) to win it all next season. Followed behind them are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+750, the Green Bay Packers (+1000), and the Kansas City Chiefs (+1000). 

The league's defending champs don't appear until No. 5 on the list, as the Rams (+1100) are now being overlooked to repeat. 

The team might take it as a sign of disrespect, but the placement makes sense. LA has already seen its roster change in a handful of ways since the offseason began, including the retirement of offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth, the free agency departure of Von Miller, Robert Woods' trade to the Titans, and the uncertain return of superstar Aaron Donald. 

