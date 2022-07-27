Skip to main content

Bobby Wagner Already At Home With Rams

The Rams positive culture is paying off on and off the field.

Bobby Wagner is only in his first training camp with the Los Angeles Rams but he already seems to be fitting in. 

Following the third day of training camp, Wagner spoke glowingly about how his experience in Los Angeles. The eight-time Pro Bowler was asked how it feels to be at camp for a new team after spending so many years in Seattle

“It feels good," Wagner said. "Like I said, the weather is a lot different in Seattle. I think we even had some rainy days over there. It's nice to be out here in the sun. The guys are great. It's been fun getting to know everybody, getting to know the coaches, and learning the playbook. It feels good to be out here.”

Wagner, who was born in Los Angeles and attended high school in Ontario, California, about 35 miles east of the city, signed with the Rams earlier this offseason. He was released by the Seattle Seahawks as a cap casualty following a 10-year tenure. 

During his time with the Seahawks, Wagner earned six All-Pro nods, a Super Bowl victory, and is regarded as one of the best inside linebackers in the NFL. After a decade in Seattle, he became the Seahawks' all-time tackles leader with 1,383 and is coming off a 170-tackle season.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Daniel Hardy
Play

Rams Rookie OLB Daniel Hardy 'Has Flashed' at Training Camp

McVay offered an insight on how Hardy has looked so far in training camp.

By Connor Zimmerlee19 minutes ago
19 minutes ago
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers (23) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rams Camp: RB Cam Akers Ready To Resume '100%' Leading Role

Akers begins his third season with a goal of being a top-three running back in the NFL.

By Jeff Biggs2 hours ago
2 hours ago
BF0A20AC-74BC-468A-8F0A-0A497A6CD93A
Play

Rams DB Nick Scott Reveals His 'Biggest Honor' with Team

Scott enters his fourth year after a career-best season in 2021.

By Zach Dimmitt5 hours ago
5 hours ago

While addressing the media, he was asked how it feels to be ranked the greatest  Seahawk of all time by Oregon Sports News.

“I didn’t know that," he said. "I guess that’s news to me. It's an honor, I guess. It's cool. I played with a lot of great players. I think our team that we had will never be matched. The guys that we played with will never be matched in my opinion. That group of guys being able to be around each other for a long time, I think it was about seven years, before we kind of start dropping off.”

As fun as it is to reminisce, or simply look back at past achievements, Wagner is in the middle of a new chapter in his life. In his short amount of time with the Rams, he's already impressed with the organization. 

“I think it's just that, the culture," Wanger said. "I think how close everybody is. I think it's not just the players either, it's the coaches, everybody. The coaches are close to one another, the players are close to one another. The accountability is off the charts." 

Despite the fact it can be difficult for players to get acclimated to new teams, especially after spending a decade with one team, Wagner appears to be comfortable with the Rams due to the positive culture that Sean McVay has created. 

Now the quest begins to help the Rams win back-to-back Lombardi trophies.

Daniel Hardy
News

Rams Rookie OLB Daniel Hardy 'Has Flashed' at Training Camp

By Connor Zimmerlee19 minutes ago
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers (23) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rams Camp: RB Cam Akers Ready To Resume '100%' Leading Role

By Jeff Biggs2 hours ago
BF0A20AC-74BC-468A-8F0A-0A497A6CD93A
News

Rams DB Nick Scott Reveals His 'Biggest Honor' with Team

By Zach Dimmitt5 hours ago
Bobby Wagner
News

Rams Coach Sean McVay, LB Bobby Wagner Reveal Relationship

By Daniel Flick6 hours ago
Luis-Perez-1-copy
News

Rams Re-Sign USFL QB Luis Perez

By Jeff Biggs7 hours ago
Liam Coen
News

Rams’ Sean McVay Details Importance of Coach Liam Coen Hire

By Connor Zimmerlee20 hours ago
nuczdhi2ftetvc395mxf
News

Coach Sean McVay: Concerned About New Rams Contract?

By Jeff Biggs23 hours ago
62b3e51a8d516.image
News

Rams Contract Extension? Jalen Ramsey More Focused on Shoulder Injury

By Kevin Tame, JrJul 26, 2022 4:31 PM EDT