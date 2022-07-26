Sean McVay Provides Update on Rams Rookie RB Kyren Williams

The Los Angeles Rams have already had a few pre-training camp injuries to note as the team prepares for the week ahead of closed practices at U.C Irvine.



But one notable injury in the running back room has finally received a public update as the season draws closer.



Coach Sean McVay revealed on June 7 that rookie running back Kyren Willams underwent foot surgery following an injury he sustained in OTAs.



It was McVay who again provided an injury update on the team’s fifth-round pick Sunday.



“He's doing great. He is making good progress," McVay said. "I would say he's a few weeks away from being able to get back as a full speed participant, but I don't expect this or anticipate this to affect his availability for the regular season. I think, right around that Cincinnati practice.”

The Rams will have a rematch of Super Bowl LVI with the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3 of the preseason on Saturday, Aug. 27. The two teams will hold a joint practice in the week leading up to the game, meaning McVay sees Williams coming back in a little over a month.

“He got surgery, everything went really well,” McVay said in June. “And we expect him to be back at some point in the earlier parts of training camp. But he’s gonna attack the rehab the right way and it’s an unfortunate setback and he’s gonna attack his rehab the right way and be back sooner than later.”



The 5-9, 199-pound back from St. Louis, Missouri recorded back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, was the 2020 ACC Player of the Year and tallied 2,153 yards on 419 carries in 26 games spanning two-plus collegiate seasons. In 2021, he also added 151 yards on 14 kick returns, averaging 10.8 yards per return.



Despite the injury, Williams is still fixing to be LA's No. 3 back behind Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson Jr. The team's leading rusher from a season ago, Sony Michel, signed with the Miami Dolphins in May, opening up room for Williams to carve out some playing time next season.

