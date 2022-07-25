Skip to main content

Sean McVay Felt 'Pure Joy' Upon Aaron Donald Returning

McVay discussed the dialogue between Donald and the Rams this offseason.

When the Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, it ticked off an elusive box for defensive superstar Aaron Donald. He had finally won a Super Bowl ring

However, after the confetti settled on the Rams' Super Bowl parade, Donald's status for the 2022 season was up in the air. Speculation ran rampant with rumors persisting well into the offseason that with his Super Bowl ring Donald would call it a career, as he had nothing left to accomplish. 

Those rumors would be put to bed though, as Donald signed a massive extension to bring his contract's total value to $95 million over three years, making him the first non-quarterback to earn more than $30 million per season. 

After answering questions about Donald's status all offseason, Rams' coach Sean McVay was definitely one of the happiest people to see him return. 

"We had great dialogue throughout the course of the offseason," McVay said. "I think like anything else it's such a long process when you're able to play 21 games and if you include the preseason, you're talking about 24 games last year."

"So many emotions, and so when you reach that, when he had been working so hard to try to get to that goal, there's an exhale. I think you want to be able to let the dust settle, figure out what's important. What can we do to accommodate that? If you still want to be able to play football and really fortunate to have such a great owner."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_18489458
Play

'We're Coming Together': Rams QB Matthew Stafford Building Chemistry With WR Allen Robinson

Allen Robinson and Matthew Stafford already looked in-sync after one practice into Los Angeles Rams' training camp.

By Cole Thompson2 hours ago
2 hours ago
USATSI_18487485
Play

Rams QB Stafford Excited About 'Knocking Rust Off' In Training Camp

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is progressing well after the first day of camp.

By Matt Galatzan5 hours ago
5 hours ago
cuo8hg8v0kveu5zaipyu
Play

Rams Coach Sean McVay, QB Matthew Stafford Ready to Turn Page

"I don't think it's that difficult," said the Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

By Daniel Flick7 hours ago
7 hours ago

With Aaron Donald returning to the Rams' defense this season, they return one of the best defensive players in the league. In 2021 Aaron Donald totaled 38 solo tackles, with a whopping 12.5 sacks as well as forcing four fumbles. Returning that production greatly increases the Rams' chances of making another Super Bowl run. 

When all is said and done, and Donald finally hangs up his cleats, he will undoubtedly be known as one of the best defensive players ever. However, that time is not now, as Donald is ready to run it back with the Rams in 2022, helping their pursuit of a second straight Super Bowl. 

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams

USATSI_18489458
News

'We're Coming Together': Rams QB Matthew Stafford Building Chemistry With WR Allen Robinson

By Cole Thompson2 hours ago
USATSI_18487485
News

Rams QB Stafford Excited About 'Knocking Rust Off' In Training Camp

By Matt Galatzan5 hours ago
cuo8hg8v0kveu5zaipyu
News

Rams Coach Sean McVay, QB Matthew Stafford Ready to Turn Page

By Daniel Flick7 hours ago
Bobby Wagner
News

'He's Incredible': Rams LB Justin Hollins on Bobby Wagner

By Kevin Tame, Jr9 hours ago
Aaron Donald-Super Bowl-1600x900
News

Trio of Rams in Top 15 of PFF's Top 50 NFL Players 'Right Now'

By Timm Hamm21 hours ago
USATSI_17523173
News

Rams WR Van Jefferson Looking To 'Prove Himself Right' In Training Camp

By Cole Thompson21 hours ago
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) defends against Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey Will Not Go To Pup List

By Ram Digest Staff23 hours ago
USATSI_17364298
News

Rams' Greg Gaines: Los Angeles Has 'Best D-Line in the League'

By Connor Zimmerlee23 hours ago