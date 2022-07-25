Sean McVay Felt 'Pure Joy' Upon Aaron Donald Returning

When the Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, it ticked off an elusive box for defensive superstar Aaron Donald. He had finally won a Super Bowl ring.

However, after the confetti settled on the Rams' Super Bowl parade, Donald's status for the 2022 season was up in the air. Speculation ran rampant with rumors persisting well into the offseason that with his Super Bowl ring Donald would call it a career, as he had nothing left to accomplish.

Those rumors would be put to bed though, as Donald signed a massive extension to bring his contract's total value to $95 million over three years, making him the first non-quarterback to earn more than $30 million per season.

After answering questions about Donald's status all offseason, Rams' coach Sean McVay was definitely one of the happiest people to see him return.

"We had great dialogue throughout the course of the offseason," McVay said. "I think like anything else it's such a long process when you're able to play 21 games and if you include the preseason, you're talking about 24 games last year." "So many emotions, and so when you reach that, when he had been working so hard to try to get to that goal, there's an exhale. I think you want to be able to let the dust settle, figure out what's important. What can we do to accommodate that? If you still want to be able to play football and really fortunate to have such a great owner."

With Aaron Donald returning to the Rams' defense this season, they return one of the best defensive players in the league. In 2021 Aaron Donald totaled 38 solo tackles, with a whopping 12.5 sacks as well as forcing four fumbles. Returning that production greatly increases the Rams' chances of making another Super Bowl run.

When all is said and done, and Donald finally hangs up his cleats, he will undoubtedly be known as one of the best defensive players ever. However, that time is not now, as Donald is ready to run it back with the Rams in 2022, helping their pursuit of a second straight Super Bowl.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.