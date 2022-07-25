'We're Coming Together': Rams QB Matthew Stafford Building Chemistry With WR Allen Robinson

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is already acclimated with the routes, hands and timing with All-Pro receiver Cooper Kupp. The connection with new receiver Allen Robinson is one that still is fresh.

For those watching Stafford heave passes downfield to the new receiver, one would imagine they've done this before. Robinson seems to be already adjusted to Stafford's throws while making controlled catches down the sidelines.

"Allen’s a really intelligent player,” Stafford said Sunday after practice. “I’ve been really impressed by his ability to not only pick up what we’re doing X’s and Os and lines on a piece of paper, but just kind of the nuanced stuff of what we’re trying to accomplish on each play. When you have guys that can think like that and play like that, it makes my job a lot easier.”

Maybe Stafford and Robinson are just getting warmed up in terms of working together, but they know what each other's potential is. As a member of the Detroit Lions, Stafford watched Robinson work with multiple quarterbacks as the lead receiver for the Chicago Bears.

One thing Stafford raved about when Robinson signed with the organization in March was his contested catch ability. It was on display during red zone trips as the Pro Bowl receiver made a handful of contested fades toward the corner of the pylon.

"A guy that when he is in traffic, he can make some big-time plays," Stafford said.

"Looking forward to a bunch of opportunities to get better with him during camp.”

The Rams are hopeful the 2021 season wasn't the beginning of regression for Robinson, 28, but rather a minor setback in a promising career. Chicago elected to move of former starter Mitchell Trubisky in place of Ohio State rookie Justin Fields. The offense never clicked with Matt Nagy calling the shots, ultimately leading to his firing and Robinson's departure.

Robinson, who played on the franchise tag last season, recorded a career-low 38 catches for 410 yards and only one touchdown. That didn't stop Rams general manager Les Snead from offering Robinson a three-year deal worth $45 million in hopes of replacing the productions of injured Odell Beckham Jr. and Robert Woods.

"He's just a pros pro," Rams coach Sean McVay said. "The one thing is it's a new setting for him, but it's not a new game and he's been playing at a high level for a really long period of time. But, really smart, really conscientious, all the things that we talked about in the offseason.

"[We're] very pleased with Allen. He'll be the first to tell you there's a long way to go, but really excited about him."

Chemistry has always been key between a receiver and quarterback. Pros often find ways to make it work early in practice with receivers once joining a different team. In 2020, Tom Brady built a rapport with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin while leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title in his first season away from New England.

Last season. Stafford didn't miss a beat coming from Detroit with Kupp as his go-to option. The No. 2 role came with mixed results largely due to the health of other pass-catchers.

Perhaps Robinson is the long-term No. 2?

"We're just learning to come together as a team, Stafford said. "I'm learning him and he's learning me as individuals and how we fit in this offense and how it's going to look. I know what kind of worker he is, what kind of attitude he has every time he steps on the field."

