Skip to main content

McVay: Rams Embracing Target on Back

For the first time since 2000, the Rams are playing the season as the defending Super Bowl champions.

This is a brand new feeling for most Los Angeles Rams fans, as the organization has not been the reigning Super Bowl champion in over two decades. How will that change things for the Rams, or will it?

Well, for one, it puts a massive target on the team’s back, as teams will bring their A-game every week. Everyone wants to be the team that takes down the defending champions because it's a good measuring stick. The Rams will have to match their opponents' intensity because week after week will feel like a playoff game. Teams likely circled their matchup on their calendars.

When Sean McVay was asked about his team entering the season with a target on their back, he downplayed it. Although he did admit his team embraces the opportunity, he also suggested it's a brand new season and everyone is undefeated to start the season.

“I think every team if you are performing at a high level, has a target on their back if you will," McVay said. "That is something you are not naïve to because we won last year, but I think a lot of these teams know it’s a brand-new year."

The Rams have been one of the best teams in the NFL since McVay arrived in 2017. They made the playoffs in four out of five seasons, including two Super Bowl appearances. 

Even with all of the recent success, more work must be done. 

After winning the Super Bowl, can the Rams repeat and win back-to-back? The last repeat champion was the New England Patriots in 2003 and 2004.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Nov 7, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen (55) during the game against the Tennessee Titans at SoFi Stadium. The Titans defeated the Rams 28-16. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rams C Brian Allen Reveals Thoughts on Rookie OG Logan Bruss, New OL Group

Los Angeles lost two starters from last year's Super Bowl-winning team.

By Daniel Flick2 hours ago
2 hours ago
USATSI_18497664
Play

Sean McVay Confident Rams Can Avoid Super Bowl Hangover

McVay believes the Rams have the right guys to avoid the infamous Super Bowl hangover.

By Connor Zimmerlee4 hours ago
4 hours ago
C159BA7A-B128-460B-9629-6415C4FE8736
Play

Rams Make 3 Roster Moves, Sign USFL QB

Follow along with RamDigest.com as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL

By Ram Digest Staff18 hours ago
18 hours ago

"We won it last year but everybody is undefeated now so we are just going to take the right steps one day at a time," McVay said. "I think you embrace the opportunity to be somebody that people care about covering."

The Rams are entering training camp with some fresh faces. 

The offense needed another wideout to complement Cooper Kupp, so they brought in Allen Robinson. Los Angeles signed the former Bears receiver to a three-year, $46.5 million contract in March. 

Defensively they added eight-time Pro Bowler and six-time All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner. The 32-year-old recorded a career-high 170 total tackles in 2021.

With these offseason moves, McVay has confidence that his team can handle the pressure of being the reigning champs.

"We talk about it all the time, pressure is a privilege, but I think we got the right kind of guys that have the humility and understand that that confidence is earned every single day by the way they work.”

The Rams will hold their first practice at UC Irvine on Sunday, July 24.

Nov 7, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen (55) during the game against the Tennessee Titans at SoFi Stadium. The Titans defeated the Rams 28-16. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rams C Brian Allen Reveals Thoughts on Rookie OG Logan Bruss, New OL Group

By Daniel Flick2 hours ago
USATSI_18497664
News

Sean McVay Confident Rams Can Avoid Super Bowl Hangover

By Connor Zimmerlee4 hours ago
C159BA7A-B128-460B-9629-6415C4FE8736
News

Rams Make 3 Roster Moves, Sign USFL QB

By Ram Digest Staff18 hours ago
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay celebrates after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Contract Conversations? Rams Sean McVay Discusses Future Extension Talks

By Cole ThompsonJul 23, 2022 10:59 AM EDT
Stafford
News

Rams QB Matthew Stafford 'Ready to Go' For Training Camp

By Matt GalatzanJul 23, 2022 10:55 AM EDT
stafford red
News

Rams Open Training Camp: Roster Ready to 'Blow Out' NFC West?

By Matt GalatzanJul 23, 2022 9:39 AM EDT
Matthew Stafford
News

Madden 23 Ratings: Rams Matthew Stafford Slighted in Top-10?

By Kevin Tame, JrJul 23, 2022 8:51 AM EDT
donald mcvay stafford
News

Six Straight? Rams Looking to Make History

By Kevin Tame, JrJul 22, 2022 9:06 PM EDT