Rams Matthew Stafford OUT vs. Seattle and Beyond?

The news got better for the Los Angeles Rams on Friday, but not necessarily good. Starting quarterback Matthew Stafford was cleared from concussion protocol, but most likely won't start the Week 13 matchup with the division-leading Seattle Seahawks.

Stafford is still suffering from a neck strain, which might even sideline him for the rest of the season.

“What we’ve got to figure out is with six games remaining, how much is he going to be available and what’s the best step for him?” Rams coach Sean McVay said on Friday.

Even if he's cleared medically from the neck strain, McVay said there's a chance Stafford still won't play, even though he'd want to.

“He can be upset with me, but I think he knows I have his best interest and we have his best interest [in mind],” McVay said. “And if that’s the case, then that’s definitely a possibility. But he’s going to want to play.”

Stafford will join fellow Rams stars Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp, who are also out with injuries.

Backup John Wolford will get the start against Seattle because of his experience as indicated by McVay.

