Fans Get First Look at LB Bobby Wagner In Rams Uniform

The Rams took to Twitter on Monday to offer fans a look at Wagner in a Rams jersey.

Linebacker Bobby Wagner was widely considered to be one of, if not the most coveted defensive free agents on the market this offseason. After weeks of rumors and speculation, it was finally announced that Wagner would be signing a deal with the Rams, hoping to help propel the team to a second consecutive Super Bowl win.

While Rams fans waited to see the official reveal of Wagner in a Rams jersey, their wish came true on Monday. The team took to Twitter to tweet out the first official look of the the star linebacker in a Rams jersey, much to the excitement of their fans.

Wagner will sport the number 45 for the Rams, the inverse of his 54 jersey worn while playing for the Seattle Seahawks, where he spent the first 10 years of his career, helping anchor one of the best defenses in the NFL.

Bobby Wagner Bobby Wagner Bobby Wagner

Wagner will be a major addition to an already elite defense that looks to repeat its 2021 performance. In 2021, Wagner racked up 170 total tackles, the highest mark in his career to date, with three tackles for loss and one sack.

He will join an already loaded Rams defense, featuring superstars such as cornerback Jalen Ramsey and defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who is hungry for another Super Bowl ring. Wagner will come in with the perfect opportunity to slot into a position of need for the Rams, strengthening what was already one of the best defenses in the NFL.

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) defends against Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Jalen Ramsey Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) celebrates after a pressure in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Aaron Donald Bobby Wagner

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.