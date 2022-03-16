Rams Rework LB Leonard Floyd's Contract, Free Up $12M in Cap Space
Los Angeles Rams edge linebacker Leonard Floyd could be in line to be the team's leading pass-rusher next season.
With the uncertain return of Aaron Donald and Von Miller along with the departure of Sebastian Joseph-Day to the Chargers on Tuesday, LA's options on the front seven continue to dwindle.
Floyd is under contract until 2025. And on Wednesday, the Rams reconstructed the 29-year-old's contract in order to free up $12 million in cap space, according to reports.
Leonard Floyd (left) and Aaron Donald
Tom Brady (left) and Leonard Floyd
Leonard Floyd
The Rams must be under the $208.2 million salary cap by the 2 p.m. P.T deadline on Wednesday afternoon. According to Spotrac, Floyd's cap hit for 2022 is $20,000,000. LA gives itself more flexibility in free agency by reworking his contract, though there is still minimal spending room.
Portions of Floyd's base salary are being converted into a signing bonus. The former Chicago Bear was already set to make $10,500,000 in bonuses for the rest of his current contract.
Rams Tender RFA Linebacker Travin Howard
Follow along with RamDigest.com as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL
Rams Corner Darious Williams Signs with Jacksonville
The four year veteran leaves the Rams to play in his hometown of Jacksonville.
Rams LB Von Miller 'Working' on Signing with Cowboys?
Miller has kept all options open after winning his second ring
Floyd's career has reached new heights since joining the Rams in 2020. Since joining the team, he's recorded 20 sacks compared to just 18.5 across four seasons in Chicago.
Last season, Floyd had a career-high in total tackles (70) and solo tackles (37). He also had 9.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and an interception.
In the Rams' Super Bowl win over Cincinnati on Feb. 13, Floyd was one of five Rams to record a sack.
Leonard Floyd
Leonard Floyd (left) and Aaron Jones
Leonard Floyd (left) and Ryan Tannehill
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here
Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!