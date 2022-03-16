Rams Rework LB Leonard Floyd's Contract, Free Up $12M in Cap Space

The Rams have made a flurry of moves leading up to Wednesday's cap deadline

Los Angeles Rams edge linebacker Leonard Floyd could be in line to be the team's leading pass-rusher next season.

With the uncertain return of Aaron Donald and Von Miller along with the departure of Sebastian Joseph-Day to the Chargers on Tuesday, LA's options on the front seven continue to dwindle.

Floyd is under contract until 2025. And on Wednesday, the Rams reconstructed the 29-year-old's contract in order to free up $12 million in cap space, according to reports.

The Rams must be under the $208.2 million salary cap by the 2 p.m. P.T deadline on Wednesday afternoon. According to Spotrac, Floyd's cap hit for 2022 is $20,000,000. LA gives itself more flexibility in free agency by reworking his contract, though there is still minimal spending room.

Portions of Floyd's base salary are being converted into a signing bonus. The former Chicago Bear was already set to make $10,500,000 in bonuses for the rest of his current contract.

Floyd's career has reached new heights since joining the Rams in 2020. Since joining the team, he's recorded 20 sacks compared to just 18.5 across four seasons in Chicago.

Last season, Floyd had a career-high in total tackles (70) and solo tackles (37). He also had 9.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and an interception.

In the Rams' Super Bowl win over Cincinnati on Feb. 13, Floyd was one of five Rams to record a sack.

