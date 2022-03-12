Violation of Trust: Los Angeles Rams' Star Aaron Donald Bothered by Retirement Leak
News broke mere hours before kickoff at Super Bowl LVI that Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald was considering retiring if his team won the championship. Even before a snap was played, it made headlines across the NFL community.
Donald still has not decided if he will hang up the cleats for good following a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. He is, however, being more cautious with who he trusts telling his future plans to after the news was leaked by NBC's Rodney Harrison.
Aaron Donald
Aaron Donald
Aaron Donald
In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated’s Greg Bishop, Donald said he had a “personal” conversation with Harrison in which he said, “Honestly, you never know … This could be my last year.” The All-Pro defender wasn't expecting Harrison to go on television and broadcast that conversation to the world.
“I wouldn’t expect [Harrison] to do something like that,” Donald said. “I wouldn’t want him to.”
Donald does, however, tell Bishop that he is truly considering retirement, stating how he's wanting to spend time with his kids and his wife as reasons to call it a career.
Rams' general manager Les Snead said that the team is not worried about Donald's decision at this time. Los Angeles has been in talks with the defender about coming to terms with a new deal before the start of free agency.
WATCH: Rams Post 'Thank You' To Fans After Super Bowl Season
LA continues to soak in its Super Bowl victory over Cincinnati Bengals
Rams' QB Stafford Was 'Willing' to Play for Colts
The Rams won a Super Bowl with Stafford leading the way under center. How close was he to being a Colt?
Rams Free Agency Focus? 'Run it Back' in 2022
The Los Angeles Rams are focused on retaining as much of their 2021 Super Bowl roster as possible
Los Angeles is also in talks with quarterback Matthew Stafford and receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on new deals before free agency. Stafford, who led Los Angeles to its fourth quarter comeback, is expected to earn up to $45 million per season.
Aaron Donald
Aaron Donald
Aaron Donald
Donald’s performance last season helped lead his team to a Super Bowl. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year finished with a career-high 84 total tackles and notched 12.5 sacks.
Although Donald hasn’t officially announced his return, the Rams expect him to be back in Los Angeles in 2022. And he'll probably say so - on his time, in public.
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here
Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!