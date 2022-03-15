Rams LB Von Miller 'Working' on Signing with Cowboys?
Rams linebacker Von Miller enters free agency after a one-and-done type of contract with the Los Angeles Rams. His three months with the team certainly paid off well, as the 32-year-old earned his second Super Bowl ring.
But the projections of a contract for Miller, a Hall-of-Fame-caliber pass-rusher and Super Bowl 50 MVP, are over the map, and the reason for that is understandable.
The DFW native is still a star. But there is "age on him.'' And there is an assumption that the "Football Heaven'' Los Angeles Rams sort of already have an "arrangement'' wrapped up. But the idea of Miller "coming home'' has been written about often.
And on Tuesday, NFL Network's Jane Slater reported a Cowboys front-office response to the idea of Miller coming to Dallas: "We're working on it,'' she was told on Tuesday afternoon.
The return of Rams superstar Aaron Donald is uncertain and the team just lost defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday. Miller's potential departure would certainly hurt LA, but the move makes sense.
The Cowboys were blindsided by defensive lineman Randy Gregory's signing with the Broncos on Tuesday and could use the production of an "aging" Miller on the edge, who had two sacks in the Super Bowl against the Bengals.
Plus, he's a native of DeSoto, TX, a short 28-minute drive from AT&T Stadium. There's an undeniable lifelong connection to the Cowboys.
Of course, Miller has reiterated that he would be all for running it back with the Rams or returning to his old stomping grounds in Denver.
But the return to LA would prove vital for a Rams' repeat.
