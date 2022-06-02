Rams Leonard Floyd Reveals His Super Bowl 'Sacrifice'
Nothing was going to stop Los Angeles Rams linebacker Leonard Floyd from playing in Super Bowl LVI this past February. Apparently, not even an ankle that required offseason surgery was going to stand in his way.
Following OTAs Wednesday, Floyd told reporters he underwent surgery this offseason to repair an ankle injury that he had been dealing with since last summer. Admitting that he couldn't even walk around his home after practice some days, Floyd said delaying the surgery was for the greater good for LA's postseason success.
“It was part of the sacrifice and I’m glad I did it,” Floyd said.
The Rams reconstructed the 29-year-old's contract in March in order to free up $12 million in cap space. Floyd is under contract until 2025 and is fixing to be a major part of LA's defensive success for the foreseeable future.
Floyd's career has reached new heights since joining the Rams in 2020. Since his arrival in LA, he's recorded 20 sacks compared to just 18.5 across four seasons in Chicago.
How Rams Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp 'Motivated' Aaron Donald
Donald recently discussed on the I Am Athlete Podcast how Kupp and Stafford motivated him last offseason.
Rams' Aaron Donald Details Intense Film Study Habits
Even on the brink of a potential retirement, Donald's passion for the game doesn't seem to be leaving anytime soon
Rams WR Allen Robinson Excited to Join Team 'That Knows What it Takes'
Entering his ninth season, Robinson is ready a bigger taste of what the postseason is like
Last season, Floyd had a career-high in total tackles (70) and solo tackles (37). He also had 9.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and an interception.
In the Rams' Super Bowl win over Cincinnati on Feb. 13, Floyd was one of five Rams to record a sack.
You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here
Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!