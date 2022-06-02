Skip to main content

Rams Leonard Floyd Reveals His Super Bowl 'Sacrifice'

Floyd didn't miss a single game last season on the way to recording a career-high in tackles and winning a Super Bowl ring

Nothing was going to stop Los Angeles Rams linebacker Leonard Floyd from playing in Super Bowl LVI this past February. Apparently, not even an ankle that required offseason surgery was going to stand in his way.

Following OTAs Wednesday, Floyd told reporters he underwent surgery this offseason to repair an ankle injury that he had been dealing with since last summer. Admitting that he couldn't even walk around his home after practice some days, Floyd said delaying the surgery was for the greater good for LA's postseason success.

“It was part of the sacrifice and I’m glad I did it,” Floyd said.

The Rams reconstructed the 29-year-old's contract in March in order to free up $12 million in cap space. Floyd is under contract until 2025 and is fixing to be a major part of LA's defensive success for the foreseeable future.

Floyd's career has reached new heights since joining the Rams in 2020. Since his arrival in LA, he's recorded 20 sacks compared to just 18.5 across four seasons in Chicago.

Last season, Floyd had a career-high in total tackles (70) and solo tackles (37). He also had 9.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and an interception.

In the Rams' Super Bowl win over Cincinnati on Feb. 13, Floyd was one of five Rams to record a sack.

