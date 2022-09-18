Skip to main content

WATCH: Rams WR Allen Robinson Catches First LA Touchdown Pass

After a slow start to his Rams career, wide receiver Allen Robinson has caught his first touchdown pass with the franchise

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Allen Robinson didn't exactly have the most exciting debut in Week 1, catching just one pass for 12 yards in a 31-10 drubbing at the hands of the Buffalo Bills. 

However, things have quickly turned around for Robinson in Week 2 vs. the Atlanta Falcons, with the veteran catching the first touchdown pass of his Rams tenure on a fade in the left corner of the end zone from quarterback Matthew Stafford. 

Robinson now has two catches for 16 yards so far on the afternoon. 

After his slow debut, Robinson spoke to the media about ignoring the outside noise and finding a way to improve against the Falcons in Week 2.

“Honestly, I don’t really get caught up in all that,” Robinson said after Wednesday's practice. “It’s gonna be always outside noise. Me being a vet, you can’t let that cloud your overall judgment. So for me, it’s just about figuring out how I could be better, or what I could do differently, and then coming into this week and improving.”

So far, Robinson has been able to do just that, as the Rams have an early 7-0 lead on the Falcons, with the first quarter winding down. 

Stafford and Robinson will hope to continue their solid connection from the first quarter throughout the rest of the afternoon. 

