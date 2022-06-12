Skip to main content
NFL Draft

Rams Backup QBs Get 'Valuable' Reps During Stafford Hiatus

As the Los Angeles Rams' starting quarterback continues to heal, the backup quarterbacks are starting offseason training with big reps.

After a remarkable Super Bowl performance, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been dealing with elbow issues. Shortly after the game, Stafford was given an injection; since then, he has not thrown at OTAs.

For new Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen, this isn't a sign of worry -- in fact, Coen describes the opportunity presented in OTAs as quite the opposite.

“It’s been actually pretty cool to see those other guys get some reps, you know, John (Wolford) and Bryce (Perkins). Obviously, I’m excited to watch Matthew throw the football, but it’s been really good to kind of get to know him a little bit on the side when he isn’t taking those reps. I’ve been able to kind of see things through his lens on the back end and be able to see how he sees things and talk through some concepts. It’s been a great opportunity to be able to see John and Bryce be able to get that work in that was really valuable for those guys to take a ton of reps because in-season, you just don’t get a lot of work in with that first and second unit.”

With how little the Los Angeles offense has been depleted following their Super Bowl victory, it is a fair assumption that Stafford's chemistry with Cooper Kupp, Tyler Higbee, and other familiar offensive weapons should remain intact. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

GettyImages-1237526682-e1644272532288
Play

Cooper Kupp on Potential Odell Beckham Rams Reunion: 'I Want Him Back'

Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp wants his teammate back

By Matt Galatzan6 hours ago
6 hours ago
USATSI_13739185
Play

Lucky Charm? Cardinals Coach Kliff Kingsbury Attempt to Sabotage Rams' Offseason Backfired

Kingsbury tried to convince Donald to retire and Kupp to hold out, only for both to immediately sign new deals.

By Connor ZimmerleeJun 10, 2022
Jun 10, 2022
usatsi_16743932
Play

NFC QB Rankings: Rams' Stafford Among Elite?

After winning the Super Bowl, does Matthew Stafford start 2022 among the quarterback elite?

By Kevin TameJun 10, 2022
Jun 10, 2022

While Stafford is yet to develop the same level of chemistry with newly acquired Allen Robinson, the successful spacing of the offense last season should carry over and allow Robinson the ability to let his route running shine.

Meanwhile, the Rams' backup quarterbacks have been able to run drills with the first and second units -- something they would not be ordinarily able to do. With the injury-riddled nature of the NFL, having an intellectually-capable backup quarterback who has existing chemistry with the starters is invaluable.

As the NFL preseason rapidly approaches, Los Angeles fans will continue to hope that Stafford's hiatus ends soon --  and that this opportunity gives the backup quarterbacks a chance to be extra prepared, should the need ever arise.

GettyImages-1237526682-e1644272532288
News

Cooper Kupp on Potential Odell Beckham Rams Reunion: 'I Want Him Back'

By Matt Galatzan6 hours ago
USATSI_13739185
News

Lucky Charm? Cardinals Coach Kliff Kingsbury Attempt to Sabotage Rams' Offseason Backfired

By Connor ZimmerleeJun 10, 2022
usatsi_16743932
News

NFC QB Rankings: Rams' Stafford Among Elite?

By Kevin TameJun 10, 2022
Matthew Stafford
News

Coach Stafford: Rams QB Takes Mental Reps While Vocally Leading Offense At OTAs

By Cole ThompsonJun 9, 2022
gaines
News

Rams 2022 Breakout Candidate: Who Takes the Crown?

By Zach DimmittJun 9, 2022
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) celebrates with receiver Cooper Kupp (10) after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rams WR Cooper Kupp Reacts To Signing Massive Extension

By Matt GalatzanJun 9, 2022
USATSI_18489467
News

'Nervous is an Understatement': Sean McVay on Aaron Donald Offseason Retirement Rumors

By Connor ZimmerleeJun 9, 2022
akers 2
News

Under-the-Radar: Can Rams RB Cam Akers Rise to Stardom this Season?

By Zach DimmittJun 9, 2022