Rams Backup QBs Get 'Valuable' Reps During Stafford Hiatus

After a remarkable Super Bowl performance, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been dealing with elbow issues. Shortly after the game, Stafford was given an injection; since then, he has not thrown at OTAs.

For new Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen, this isn't a sign of worry -- in fact, Coen describes the opportunity presented in OTAs as quite the opposite.

“It’s been actually pretty cool to see those other guys get some reps, you know, John (Wolford) and Bryce (Perkins). Obviously, I’m excited to watch Matthew throw the football, but it’s been really good to kind of get to know him a little bit on the side when he isn’t taking those reps. I’ve been able to kind of see things through his lens on the back end and be able to see how he sees things and talk through some concepts. It’s been a great opportunity to be able to see John and Bryce be able to get that work in that was really valuable for those guys to take a ton of reps because in-season, you just don’t get a lot of work in with that first and second unit.”

With how little the Los Angeles offense has been depleted following their Super Bowl victory, it is a fair assumption that Stafford's chemistry with Cooper Kupp, Tyler Higbee, and other familiar offensive weapons should remain intact.

While Stafford is yet to develop the same level of chemistry with newly acquired Allen Robinson, the successful spacing of the offense last season should carry over and allow Robinson the ability to let his route running shine.

Meanwhile, the Rams' backup quarterbacks have been able to run drills with the first and second units -- something they would not be ordinarily able to do. With the injury-riddled nature of the NFL, having an intellectually-capable backup quarterback who has existing chemistry with the starters is invaluable.

As the NFL preseason rapidly approaches, Los Angeles fans will continue to hope that Stafford's hiatus ends soon -- and that this opportunity gives the backup quarterbacks a chance to be extra prepared, should the need ever arise.