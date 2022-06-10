Coach Stafford: Rams QB Takes Mental Reps While Vocally Leading Offense At OTAs

Matthew Stafford might not be throwing at practice, but that has stopped him from being an extra coach for the Rams in OTAs.

One thing you will never hear Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford complain about is practice. Rain, shine, snow, he loves suiting up and shells and creating concepts that can be run on Sundays.

So when Stafford headed back to the facility for voluntary OTAs at the end of May, it was a change from his norm. Receivers would run routes as the 32-year-old would call for the snap. He'd maneuver around as if the pass rush was working upfield, allotting time for his receivers to get downfield and finish their route.

But when it came time to throw, Stafford would pause. The Rams aren't looking to push forward with an injured player during OTAs. That includes Stafford, who had an anti-inflammatory shot in his right elbow in March after dealing with consistent pain during the regular season.

All the reps were mental for Stafford in OTAs. When asked on if they would be only mental at training camp, Stafford said he will "definitely" be ready to throw.

"I'm progressing kind of into that and through [being able to throw] at the moment," Stafford said Wednesday following practice. "I'm just trying to make sure we're smart, but at the same [time] be as ready to go as I can possibly be come Day 1 when we're out there throwing the ball around."

There is very little fans and coaches need to see of Stafford personally after his heroics last fall. Despite leading the NFL in interceptions with 17, he also threw for 4,886 yards and 41 touchdowns while posting a passer rating of 102.9. If that's not enough, Stafford also led the Rams to their first Super Bowl title since 1999 in his first year with the organization.

That doesn't mean Stafford is content at where he and the offense are entering June. The Rams added new weapons such as Pro Bowl receiver Allen Robinson this offseason. They trying to become a more dynamic passing offense by extending the reps of second-year receiver Tutu Atwell.

Once cleared, Stafford said he intends to meet up with several receivers to work on routes and timing before Los Angeles returns for training camp at the end of July.

"We'll be finding time. That's the great thing about being in Southern California, everybody wants to be here anyway," Stafford said. "So it will be great to be able to get out there and get some work with some of those guys."

While Stafford wasn't throwing in practice, he took time to go through the mental processing of connecting with targets with Robinson and Atwell. He said both receivers have taken strides during practice, citing how Robinson's humility to listen and correct minor mistakes have helped with the "productive growth" on offense.

McVay was pleased with Stafford's leadership in the huddle and on the sideline. He'd compare notes with new offensive coordinator Liam Coen and others on what he noticed during drives. He'd talk with fellow quarterback John Wolford and Bryce Perkins on what they could do differently on the next series.

“He was coaching guys up and doing a great job of being able to kind of observe, where he truly was a coach,” said McVay. “I always want our guy out here throwing, but I thought he handled it as well as he could.”

Stafford understands that with the title of world champs comes a level of expectation. After last season's offensive explosion alongside All-Pro receiver Cooper Kupp, many have wondered what's next for L.A.'s most dynamic duo?

It's the little things, according to Stafford. He is expecting to throw for 7,000 yards or see Kupp hit the 2,500-marker in terms of receiving, but that doesn't mean they can't improve. When healthy, Stafford plans on discussing with his newly paid receiver what can they do to limit the errors and build off last year's chemistry?

At least he and Kupp are on the same page with one thing; winning now and winning long-term.

Said Stafford: "[Winning] is the most important thing to people in the organization, [Kupp] included. As long as we're doing that and he feels like he's playing at a high level and I'm playing at a high level, that's what we want to do."

