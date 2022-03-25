Skip to main content

Tom Brady Trade to Dolphins Could Make Rams Road to Repeat Easier

So what is happening that is requiring “shoot-downs” of the latest Brady rumor?

The story has been debunked by national media people, but its original source is legit enough to bear repeating …

Tom Brady wants to be traded to the Miami Dolphins?!

It has been two weeks since the “retired” Brady announced that he was coming out of retirement to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And we know he’s been busy trying to recruit even more talent to the Tampa Bay roster than won a Super Bowl two years ago.

So what is happening that is requiring “shoot-downs” of the latest Brady rumor?

On Thursday, a report surfaced that the legendary quarterback and the Dolphins were working on a deal to move the seven-time Super Bowl champion to Miami.

Crazy? The newly extended Matthew Stafford and the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, who are eying a repeat title, would surely love to see Brady exit the NFC.

But crazy? Maybe not.

One, remember the rumors of Dolphins owner Stephen Ross at one time hosting a “star QB on his yacht” in a recruiting effort? Gossip had it that the mystery QB is Brady.

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Whitworth was recently on The Herd and discussed Stafford's ability to take accountability for his mistakes.

Robinson was one of the league's most highly-coveted receivers headed into free agency

The Los Angeles Rams mindset seems to be catching on.

And now this: According to Dale Arnold of the New England Sports Network, Brady is thinking about taking his talents - which were once based in New England - to Miami.

Why put any stock into this rumor? As it happens, Arnold, an NHL Boston Bruins host for NESN, was the first to report that Brady was making his historic move to Tampa Bay after having played his entire career in New England.

WEEI in Boston mentioned on the air the news from Arnold that Brady and Miami were “working on (a trade) to bring him to Miami ahead of the 2022 season.”

The shoot-downs might be right; it probably won’t happen.

“They are working on it. … but they might not get it done,” Arnold told the station.

But that’s different than the idea not being the subject of exploration on the part of the “loading-up” Dolphins and the ring-seeking Brady.

