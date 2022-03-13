Skip to main content

Dak Prescott to Tom Brady: 'We'll See You Again!' But Cowboys QB Didn't Mean Retirement Comeback

We don't think Dak meant it quite this way.

FRISCO - "We'll see you again.''

Remember how after the Dallas Cowboys' Week 1 loss to the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dak Prescott found Tom Brady for the traditional post-game QB hug and promised the Bucs legend, "We'll see you again''?

We don't think Dak meant it quite this way.

Brady is now "un-retiring.''

The legendary QB announced on Sunday that his weeks-long retirement is over and that he is re-signing with the Bucs.

Hey, it was Brady himself who uttered the phrase "never say never” regarding a potential some-day return via his “Let’s Go” podcast.

And now, "some day'' is "now.''

The 44-year-old icon made it pretty clear that he feels he "owes'' time to his family. But the Bucs were wise to hold out hope, with some sort of timetable limit in place, that their MVP might change course.

Sunday is the day before NFL free agency swings open (with "legal tampering.'') Tampa needed to know ... and now it does.

The buzz had it that Brady engineering a comeback might have something to do with hooking up with his hometown San Francisco 49ers. But instead, in his statement, he suggested that his Bucs teammates are his second family ... and that he belongs with them, still for at least one more go at it.

Tampa Bay now, probably, gets to stay at the top of the NFC ... and gets to keep Prescott's Cowboys from rising as high and as quickly as they would like.

