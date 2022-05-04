Skip to main content
NFL Announces Rams Minicamp Dates

The Los Angeles Rams campaign to defend their Super Bowl title will officially begin on these dates.

In the wake of the 2022 NFL Draft, football season is officially just around the corner. With summer beginning, the NFL has already announced dates for the upcoming rookie minicamp, OTAs, and mandatory minicamps. 

These events will provide an important opportunity for players to start priming themselves for the start of the preseason and regular season. While practice events aren't open to the public until training camp later in the summer, these upcoming events can be a sneak peak to the upcoming season, especially when it comes to predicting which new acquisitions will make the biggest splash.

Sean McVay

Stafford

Matthew Stafford

Jan 30, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) catches a pass against the San Francisco 49ers in the first half during the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium.

Cooper Kupp

The upcoming events will run from:

  • Rookie Minicamp: May 13-15
  • OTAs: May 23-24, May 26, May 31-June 2
  • Mandatory Minicamp: June 7-9
The Los Angeles Rams' 8 draft picks and 16 undrafted free agents will make their way to Rookie Minicamp, which will run from May 13-15. Rookie Minicamp is an important opportunity for the young players to get acclimated to the rigors of NFL practice and preparation. This period of time is critical for the later-drafted and undrafted rookies to show that they can make an impact for the team come fall. Not only will rookies get a chance to learn the playbook for the first time, but they will get to see what life as a professional football player really has to offer.

Just over a week later, OTAs will begin and run on May 23-24, May 26, and May 31-June 2. Coming off a smoldering Super Bowl championship run, OTAs will provide a chance for the veterans to play with the newly acquired players for the first time in a formal scene. For key Rams offseason acquisitions such as wide receiver Allen Robinson, linebacker Bobby Wagner, and cornerback Troy Hill, OTAs will provide an opportunity to improve conditioning back into game shape and develop chemistry as members of a renovated surrounding cast. 

Mandatory Minicamp runs from June 7-9 and will mark the unofficial beginning of Los Angeles' Super Bowl defense campaign. For the first time, the entire team will be present and learning the playbook together.

While these minicamps may feel minor, this is where the foundations to a successful season are often laid down. As recently as it feels the Ram's Super Bowl win was, it's already time to defend the crown. The excitement is starting to build up for football season, and in the words of Heath Ledger's Joker, "here... we... go!"

